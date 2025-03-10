Car carrying sacks of charcoal catches fire in Likoni

A salon car carrying sacks of charcoal burnt to ashes in an incident in Likoni, Mombasa County.

A driver was carrying an unknown number of sacks of charcoal headed for Mombasa when the fire broke out on Saturday night, police said.

The incident happened at Kona Mpya area.

It is suspected one of the sacks had a burning charcoal that caused the fire.

The car was reduced to ashes as fire engines from Kwale raced there to help contain it.

No one was injured in the incident, police said adding they are investigating the same. And police are investigating an incident where a man was shot and killed by an arrow in Kamale village, Magarini, Kilifi County.

The deceased was identified as Baya Nyegere, 65. Police said he was fatally shot in the right side of the chest with an arrow by an unknown individual while returning home from a burial ceremony.

He was rushed to Kamale Dispensary, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was moved to the mortuary for a postmortem examination pending probe and hunt on the assailant, police said.

Meanwhile, a man was electrocuted as he connected power to his house in Embakasi area, Nairobi. The body of Francis Njau was found lying on his veranda long after he had been electrocuted on Monday morning.

Neigbours heard him scream and when they went to check they found the body lying at the veranda as he held a live wire.

The police were called to the scene and moved the body to the mortuary.

Such incidents are common in informal settlements amid claims that they occur because of illegal power connections.

There is a campaign to address the menace, officials say amid fears they will increase with the onset of rains in most parts of the country.