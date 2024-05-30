Cara Delevingne Siblings: Get to Know Her Sisters Poppy and Chloe Delevingne

Cara Delevingne is a successful English model and actress.

She signed with Storm Management in 2009 and won Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards in 2012 and 2014.

Delevingne has appeared in advertising campaigns for major brands like Burberry, H&M, Zara and Chanel, and has starred in films like Paper Towns, Suicide Squad and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

Recently, her Los Angeles mansion was devastated by a fire, but thankfully her cats survived. She is currently starring in the West End production of Cabaret in London.

Delevingne has also launched a Pride 2024 collection with Calvin Klein, which benefits LGBTQIA+ organizations.

Siblings

Delevingne has two older sisters, Poppy and Chloe Delevingne. The sisters share a very close bond and have supported each other through difficult times.

Poppy, the eldest, is a model and actress who helped raise Cara when their mother was battling addiction. Cara has said she would “bury a body” for her sisters, showing the depth of her loyalty.

Chloe, the middle sister, is training to be a midwife and relies on Cara’s ambition and advice.

The sisters grew up in a privileged but unconventional household, with their mother Pandora encouraging their individuality.

Growing up, Cara struggled with depression and feeling isolated as a queer child, but her sisters were there for her.

The sisters have remained close, with Cara saying “no one has a perfect childhood but we’ve supported each other”.

Recently, the three sisters launched a prosecco brand called Della Vite together, combining their different talents and paths in life.

Cara credits her sisters with teaching her fundamental life lessons and helping her discover who she truly is.

Career

Delevingne’s career has been marked by significant milestones in both modeling and acting.

She began modeling at the age of 10 for Italian Vogue, shot by Bruce Weber, and later became the face of Burberry’s Beauty campaign.

She has appeared on numerous catwalks for top brands and has been featured on the covers of various Vogue editions.

In acting, Delevingne made her debut in Joe Wright’s 2012 film adaptation of Anna Karenina.

She has since starred in films like Paper Towns, Suicide Squad and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

Her television credits include Carnival Row, Only Murders in the Building, and American Horror Story.

Delevingne has also ventured into music, releasing her first music video, I Feel Everything, in 2017.

She has been involved in various humanitarian missions, including a trip to Uganda in 2017.

Recently, Delevingne made her stage debut in the West End production of Cabaret, playing the iconic role of Sally Bowles.

She has expressed her admiration for the character and the show’s themes, which she believes are relevant in today’s society.

Awards and accolades

Delevingne has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career.

At the British Fashion Awards, she was named Model of the Year in 2012 and 2014.

In 2014, she was nominated for Most Promising Newcomer at the British Independent Film Awards.

Delevingne has also been nominated for LGBT+ Celebrity at the British LGBT Awards in 2016, 2017, and 2018.

For her role in Paper Towns, Delevingne won the Rising Star award at the CinemaCon Awards in 2015.

She was also recognized at the Elle Style Awards, winning Breakthrough Actress in 2015.

In 2023, Delevingne received a nomination for Best Kiss at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Additionally, she was nominated for the Seriously Popular Award at the People’s Choice Awards in 2016.

At the Teen Choice Awards, Delevingne won Choice Movie: Breakout Star and Choice Summer Movie Star: Female in 2015 and Choice Movie Actress: AnTEENcipated in 2016.

She has also received various other nominations from the Teen Choice Awards in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Delevingne was also nominated for You’re So Fancy at the Young Hollywood Awards in 2014.

Personal life

Delevingne is currently in a relationship with British musician Minke since 2022.

They met back in school and reconnected at an Alanis Morissette concert, sparking a romance that has been significant in Delevingne’s life.

Minke, whose real name is Leah Mason, has been supportive of Delevingne’s journey to sobriety and has been a positive influence on her well-being.

The couple has been seen together at various public events, showcasing their affection and commitment to each other.