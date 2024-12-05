Cardi B Reveals $3M Monthly Spending And Declined $65M Tour Offer

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B has addressed speculation about her finances, asserting her wealth and decision-making amid rumors she is struggling financially.

The conversation began after Cardi shared a sponsored post with fashion brand Shein, sparking criticism from fans who questioned her choice to collaborate with a budget-friendly brand despite her affinity for high-end labels.

“People say that I’m surviving off Shein deals and brand deals,” Cardi said in a voice recording shared on X (formerly Twitter). “I could wake up tomorrow, sign a contract, and have half of $65 million — or half of $70 million — in my bank.”

The 32-year-old rapper revealed she recently turned down a tour deal worth $65 million, which offered $1 million per show and half the payment upfront. Cardi explained the negotiation happened during September, which she referred to as her “off year.”

“I don’t want to take tour deals until I announce my album,” she said, emphasizing strategic planning. “When I announce my album, I know they’re going to up it. You have to move smart. You can’t act hungry when you’re not.”

Cardi also shared insight into her lifestyle, claiming she spends approximately $3 million monthly. She used the disclosure to highlight her financial independence and dispel any notion of financial hardship.

Her comments come as she continues to tease fans about her long-awaited second studio album, a follow-up to 2018’s Invasion of Privacy.

The New York-born artist’s partnership with Shein drew mixed reactions. Critics argued the collaboration didn’t align with her luxury image, with one fan joking it was like someone who “only flies private advertising a sale on Spirit Airlines.”

However, loyal fans defended Cardi, recalling her early days of working with affordable brands like Fashion Nova. “Y’all must’ve forgot when Cardi was rocking Fashion Nova. Let’s not act brand new,” one supporter wrote.