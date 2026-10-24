Casual worker drowns while bathing in Chania River

A 21-year-old casual worker drowned while bathing in Chania River near Chania Quarry in Thika West, Kiambu County, on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Jeff Karanja, reportedly slipped and fell into a deep section of the river while taking a bath.

According to police, Karanja was in the company of fellow casual workers when the incident occurred.

Police officers visited the scene following the report.

Preliminary investigations indicated that Karanja lost his footing and fell into the deep waters.

Kiambu County divers retrieved his body, which had been fully submerged in the river. Police said no visible physical injuries were observed on the body.

The body was moved to General Kago Mortuary for preservation and a post-mortem examination.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

And police are investigating after human bones believed to belong to an adult were discovered along the banks of River Kiama in Gatanga, Murang’a County.

The remains were discovered on Friday, October 23, 2026, at Kiawahiga village in Gituamba Sublocation, Kiunyu Location, after members of the public alerted authorities.

Police found unidentified adult human bones along the riverbank.

The remains were collected and moved to Kirwara Level IV Hospital mortuary, where they are being preserved pending a post-mortem examination.

Police are expected to establish the identity of the deceased and determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

The discovery has prompted investigations as authorities seek to establish how the remains ended up along the riverbank.

Elsewhere, a 35-year-old man died after suffocating while cleaning a well at a neighbour’s home in Oyugis, Rachuonyo South Sub-County, Homa Bay County.

The man, whose identity was not immediately established and was only known as Brother, was working alongside two colleagues when the incident occurred on Friday, October 23, 2026.

According to police, the three men reportedly ran out of oxygen while cleaning the well, leaving them struggling to breathe.

Two of the workers were rescued and rushed to Rachuonyo County Hospital, where they were receiving treatment.

The third man died inside the well, with police officers and members of the public later retrieving his body.

The body was moved to Rachuonyo Hospital mortuary pending a post-mortem examination. Police reported no visible physical injuries on the deceased.

The incident highlights the dangers associated with cleaning wells and other confined spaces, where oxygen levels can become dangerously low and harmful gases may accumulate.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

And a fisherman drowned in Lake Victoria after jumping into the water to evade a fisheries enforcement team accompanied by police officers near Koginga Beach in Homa Bay County.

James Otieno, a resident of Koginga Beach, reportedly jumped from a fishing boat and swam away when he spotted the patrol team approaching at around 4.30am on Friday, October 23, 2026.

According to police, Otieno had gone fishing on the lake on Thursday night alongside colleagues.

When the patrol team approached, Otieno reportedly jumped into the lake in an attempt to escape, while his colleagues remained in the boat.

The officers subsequently arrested the fishermen who remained on the boat and escorted them to Homa Bay Police Station, where they were booked pending charges over alleged fisheries offences.

At around 10am, other fishermen discovered Otieno’s body in the lake and managed to retrieve it to the shore at Koginga Beach.

Police officers, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Scenes of Crime personnel visited and processed the scene.

The body was later moved to Homa Bay County Referral Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Police are expected to establish the full circumstances surrounding the drowning as investigations continue.