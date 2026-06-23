Catholic bishops oppose Ebola quarantine facility at Laikipia Air Base

The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) Tuesday opposed the proposed establishment of an Ebola quarantine and treatment facility at Laikipia Air Base.

They questioned the government’s decision-making process and demanding greater transparency over the project.

The bishops said the initiative had been imposed on Kenyans without sufficient public participation, parliamentary oversight, or disclosure of the agreements governing the facility.

“We express our grave concern regarding the proposed establishment of an Ebola quarantine and treatment facility at Laikipia Air Base, mainly for American citizens,” stated KCCB Chairman Most Reverend Maurice Muhatia Makumba in a joint statement issued on Tuesday.

The clergy argued that the proposal presents a potential threat to the safety of Kenyans, warning that the country could be exposed to a deadly disease through the admission of foreign patients.

“Clearly there is an inherent threat to life of Kenyan citizens that must be addressed because we would be importing a deadly disease,” Rev. Muhatia stated.

The bishops questioned the benefits Kenya stands to gain from hosting foreign Ebola patients, noting that the arrangement appeared to place the country’s citizens at risk.

“What is in this for Kenya? Is this facility in the interest of our nation, whereby Kenya as a country welcomes the treatment of foreign Ebola patients, who are not welcome in their own country for fear and danger of infection, yet accommodated in our country at the risk of our people?” the KCCB Chair posed.

They further urged the government to uphold the country’s sovereignty and ensure that major decisions affecting public health are subjected to broad public scrutiny.

According to the bishops, the government should have conducted extensive public consultations before advancing plans for the facility, given the highly infectious nature of Ebola and the stringent measures required to contain it.

“Government wisdom would have required a public engagement to build consensus on the necessity, if at all, of the facility,” said Rev. Muhatia.

The bishops linked the lack of public participation to growing tensions in Laikipia, where protests against the proposed facility have been reported.

“Lack of this engagement has led to loss of lives in Laikipia during the protests against the facility, arrest of residents, and panic should Ebola break out in the area,” they stated.

The church leaders called on the government to engage religious groups, civil society organisations, healthcare professionals and affected communities in a transparent dialogue on the matter.

“The government should engage in genuine, transparent dialogue with religious leaders, civil society, healthcare workers and affected communities to explore alternative solutions that strengthen Kenya’s own health infrastructure and capacity to respond to Ebola and infectious disease threats,” added Rev. Muhatia.

The bishops also broadened their concerns to government transparency, demanding disclosure of agreements that have significant implications for the country.

“We demand transparency in government deals that affect our country, including those recently struck like the exploitation of our minerals. This is a right of all Kenyans because these natural resources belong to the Kenyan people,” the statement said.

At the same time, KCCB pledged its willingness to work with the government and international partners in strengthening the country’s healthcare systems, while insisting that public safety and constitutional principles must remain paramount.

The church also noted that concerns surrounding the Social Health Authority (SHA) remain unresolved and should continue to receive government attention.