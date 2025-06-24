Catholic Bishops urge for peaceful protest, decry state oppression, call for national renewal

The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) Tuesday urged young people planning to hold demonstrations to do so within the confines of the law.

They at the same time called out the state for acts that undermine peaceful protests.

The bishops empathized with families of young people who lost their lives during the June 25, 2024 demonstrations, condemning the use of excessive force by police, who they alleged collaborated with criminal elements to terrorize peaceful demonstrators.

The KCCB Chairman, Rev Maurice Muhatia called on the government to uphold the constitutional right to protest, warning against the killing of young people for exercising their freedoms.

“The law must protect all and issue justice to everyone,” Muhatia said.

He said selective application of the law only serves to weaken the nation.

They emphasized the need for national development through fair and transparent processes, arguing that prosperity cannot be achieved at the expense of justice or by suppressing citizens’ voices.

The bishops also called for the protection of the independence of the Judiciary, and for the courts to reject impunity, especially in politically sensitive matters.

They criticized security agencies for using force against peaceful protesters and activists advocating for change.

They demanded that the government investigate reported cases of abductions and forced disappearances, while urging all state institutions to uphold the rule of law and operate within their constitutional mandates.

The bishops underscored the importance of protecting independent bodies such as the Kenya National Human Rights Commission (KNHRC) and allowing journalists to operate freely without intimidation or interference.

They called on the government to open avenues for dialogue with the youth and other stakeholders, saying the Church must not be sidelined in efforts to ensure good governance and national renewal.