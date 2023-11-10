Catholic Bishops Want Ruto to Address These Five Key Issues

Religious leaders want the government to address five key issues they believe to be bedeviling Kenyans.

Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops on Friday demanded that President William Ruto address the issues immediately.

The issues include over-taxation, challenges in the education system, the high cost of living, protecting the dignity of Kenyan people and unemployment.

The bishops noted that the high rates of unemployment among the youths are alarming.

“We decry the obvious corruption within the public sector, whereby tribalism and discrimination seem to dictate the chances of employment,” they said.

They urged the government to employ a fair and transparent process when hiring in public offices.

As for the high cost of living, the church leaders said it has deeply affected the social fabric of Kenyan society.

“Families are under immense stress as they struggle to make ends meet, leading to strained relationships and increased tensions within households,” they said.

“Parents find it challenging to provide for their Children’s education, healthcare and overall well-being,” reads the statement further.

The Bishops urged the government to conduct wider consultations and discussions among themselves and other stakeholders, to review and study ways we can address and mitigate the high cost of living.

The Bishops further stated that in as much as conflicts in the Middle East have affected the cost of petroleum, the state should refrain from over-taxing Kenyans.

“We are aware that part of the cause of this rise in the cost of living, has been due to external factors like the cost of petroleum, and the effects of the Ukranian and Middle East conflicts,” the Bishops said.

The Bishops appealed to the Kenya Kwanza government to find a balance between the desired income for the government and the minimum protection of the basic needs of the very ordinary Kenyan, and respect for their dignity.

They also want the Kenya Kwanza to quickly address the issue of over-taxation especially for the low income bracket.

“Many traders and businesses are now faced with the option of closure or laying off employees due to the immense drain on their resources and add tax burdens,” they continued.

On protecting the dignity of every Kenyan, the Bishops said the proposed digital identification should undergo public participation.

“From what we gather, it targets an element of a violation of the human person, through the use of certain new technology,” the clerics added.

They complained that a process involving any insertion of microchips or other digital elements, especially in newborns, is unacceptable.