CCTV footage captures moments Ojwang’s body arrived at Mbagathi Hospital

New details have emerged on what police did after removing the body of teacher and influencer Albert Ojwang from the cells to the Mbagathi Hospital in Nairobi.

This has raised questions on the conduct of police officers involved in the final moments of Ojwang.

This is after new CCTV footage confirmed that he was brought to Mbagathi Hospital in a lifeless state and received no urgent medical attention.

The police probably knew he was dead and just wanted the hospital to confirm the same.

The 40-minute surveillance footage from the hospital shows that a police Land Cruiser pulled into the Mbagathi Hospital compound at exactly 1:35 a.m. on June 8, 2025.

Three officers were on board, two alighted almost immediately and were seen conversing before walking toward the emergency wing.

The third officer, the driver, followed behind slowly.

Before reaching the casualty area, one officer received a phone call, prompting the others to follow him back outside.

For three minutes, the officers stood outside, appearing engaged on their phones, while Ojwang remained unattended in the rear of the police van.

Despite having ostensibly been brought to the hospital as a person in need of urgent medical care, no one checked on Ojwang.

At 1:40 a.m., two of the officers walked back to the hospital, seemingly in search of medical personnel.

They emerged six minutes later, accompanied by a stretcher.

They headed directly to the vehicle and, with the help of a hospital security guard, began moving Ojwang.

It took an additional ten minutes to place him on the stretcher and wheel him into the hospital.

The footage shows that Ojwang was finally admitted into the casualty ward at 1:59 a.m, a full 24 minutes after police had arrived.

Ten minutes later, medical personnel confirmed he had been brought in dead.

The Mbagathi hospital incident report later noted that Ojwang was unresponsive, had no cardiac activity, and his entire body was cold.

He had visible facial injuries, swelling, and a cut at the back of his head, consistent with prior trauma.

At 2:10 a.m., officers were captured wheeling Ojwang’s body out of the hospital.

Five minutes later, the police vehicle left Mbagathi Hospital and proceeded to City Mortuary, where the body was formally received and later identified by Ojwang’s family.

The CCTV footage has raised concerns over the conduct of the police officers involved, including why they delayed seeking immediate medical help and what phone calls seemed to take priority over attending to a man in critical condition.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding Ojwang’s arrest, detention, and eventual death remain ongoing.

So far two police officers and three civilians have been arrested over the incident. Ojwang was murdered in the cells at the Central police station.

The baton that was used in the murder is yet to be found. A technician who was used in deleting and formatting the CCTV system at the station has been arrested. He told police he was paid Sh3,000 for the work.