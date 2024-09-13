CDF Kahariri Meets Commander of US-Africa for Counterterrorism Talks

Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Charles Kahariri, Thursday hosted visiting U.S. Marine Corps Gen Michael Langley, Commander of US Africa Command, and his delegation at the Defence Headquarters in Nairobi.

Official said the two held bilateral discussions in the September 12 meeting.

During the discussions, the two Generals addressed a range of mutual interests, including defence collaboration, diplomacy, and development.

Topics covered included counter-terrorism, violent extremism, peacekeeping and support operations, and ways to enhance the existing cordial relations between the US and Kenya.

Gen Langley emphasized US Africa Command’s commitment to promoting regional security, stability and prosperity through security cooperation and crisis response.

Gen Kahariri acknowledged the valuable partnership with the U.S. in global security and counter-terrorism efforts and expressed appreciation for the US government’s support in training and capacity building.

The visiting General inspected a Guard of Honor mounted by the Kenya Air Force

Vice Chief of the Defence Forces Lieutenant General John Omenda, Assistant Chief of the Defence Forces in Charge of Operations, Doctrine and Training Major General Fredrick Leuria, General Officers and Senior Officers from both Countries were also present at the meeting.