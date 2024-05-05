CDF Kahariri Visits Mai Mahiu Flood Victims as Death Toll Hits 58

The new Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Charles Kahariri visited the Mai Mahiu flood victims on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

It was his first assignment of this nature since he was named the CDF on May 2.

Gen Kahariri was on site to assess the recovery process following a flooding menace that led to the loss of lives, displacement of people, and destruction of infrastructure.

Maj Gen John Nkomo received the new CDF and briefed him on the recovery process.

Maj Gen Nkomo is also the National Floods Coordination Centre Commander.

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika was also at the site.

KDF and other agencies, including line ministries, departments, and agencies, were deployed to Mai Mahiu to enhance the search and recovery mission.

The agencies have so far collected 58 bodies from the scene. At least 50 are missing. The victims include ten male adults, 16 female adults, 16 male juvenile, 15 female juvenile and a human skull that is yet to be identified.

Autopsy is yet to be conducted on seven bodies even as the search is ongoing.

Gen Kahariri said KDF’s role is also to sensitize the public in areas that are prone to more flooding and urge them move to safer places.

“KDF has deployed varied capabilities and is working with the multi-agency teams to support the affected families, including those who have lost their loved ones.”

“When we come together, we get to serve the nation better. Most importantly, is to closely monitor the situation to determine who is in greater danger and sensitize the people in prone areas to move to safer grounds,” Gen Kahariri said.

Kahariri visited the victims that are hosted at Ngeya Girls Secondary School before he moved to Georges and Magathi Bridges.

He further witnessed ongoing preparations at the new rescue centre, planned to host the displaced families.

The CDF said that the deployment is in line with the secondary role of the KDF, of assisting and cooperating with other government agencies, especially during emergencies and disasters to safeguard the lives of Kenyans.

“KDF has deployed varied capabilities and is working with the multi-agency teams to support the affected families, including those who have lost their loved ones,” said Gen Kahariri.

The Nakuru Governor appreciated the support by KDF, saying it has greatly enhanced the search and recovery efforts, resulting in more bodies being retrieved from debris by the multi-agency teams.

The Mai Mahiu tragedy occurred on April 29 2024 whereby a tunnel situated on the hilly area of old Kijabe Road in Kiambu County accumulated water due to blockage along the Meter Gauge Railway and the increased water burst the soaked walls, sweeping households along River Tongi from Kamuchira village through Mai Mahiu

President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua visited the area separately to condole the victims.

The met department has warned the rains will continue to be experienced in the country. So far at least 220 people have been killed out of the rains.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said Saturday, May 4 that 164 others were reportedly injured and 72 were missing.

“A total of 41,248 households have been displaced affecting approximately 206,240 people. 115 camps have been set up across 19 Counties hosting 27,856 people. Approximately 223,198 people have been impacted by the heavy rains.

Additionally, Kindiki says a total of 1,967 schools have been affected by the floods.

Reopening of schools has been postponed over the rains.