CFAO Mobility Kenya Completes DT Dobie Asset Transfer in Major Restructuring

CFAO Mobility Kenya Limited has completed the transfer of assets from DT Dobie & Company Kenya Ltd, consolidating the operations of the two entities under a single brand in a move aimed at improving efficiency and strengthening its market offering.

The restructuring, which took effect on April 1, 2023, followed an internal realignment within the CFAO Group. Prior to the changes, the Group operated three subsidiaries in Kenya — CFAO Mobility Kenya (formerly CFAO Motors Kenya), DT Dobie, and LOXEA Kenya.

Through the consolidation, CFAO Mobility Kenya has broadened its product and service portfolio to cover 12 internationally recognized automotive brands and more than 21 vehicle models. The company now commands a nationwide footprint with over 40 service centers, authorized dealers, and company-owned branches.

DT Dobie, a long-standing automotive brand in Kenya, has since appointed a liquidator to oversee its winding down process, in line with statutory requirements.

The restructuring combines decades of expertise and heritage from both firms, positioning CFAO Mobility Kenya as a stronger player in the local automotive sector. Customers are set to benefit from greater convenience, consistency in service delivery, and access to an expanded range of mobility solutions.