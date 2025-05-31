Champions League final: Sensational PSG thrash Inter in record win for 1st title

Paris Saint-Germain won their first Champions League title with a 5-0 demolition of Inter Milan in Munich — the biggest-ever winning margin in the final of the competition dating back to 1956 — and sealed a treble after already winning Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France.

Achraf Hakimi’s 12th minute opener against his former club and two goals from 19-year-old forward Désiré Doué — who became the first teenager to score twice in a final since Benfica’s Eusebio in a 5-3 win against Real Madrid in 1962 — put PSG in firm control before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Senny Mayulucapped the French champions’ historic victory.

The Qatari-owned PSG had spent over a decade trying to win the Champions League by signing the world’s biggest stars including Lionel Messi, Neymar, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Kylian Mbappé.

But after abandoning that policy two years ago in favour of signing young players, PSG have now become champions of Europe — ironically in their first season without Mbappé, who moved to Real Madrid last summer with the intention of winning the Champions League.

PSG’s win makes them only the second French club to lift the European Cup, after Marseille in 1993, and coach Luis Enrique made it his second success after guiding Barcelona to victory in 2015.

PSG have won the treble. Luis Enrique won a treble in charge of Barcelona, and he has done it again with a team from Paris.

The Champions League winners

2025: Paris Saint-Germain

2024: Real Madrid

2023: Manchester City

2022: Real Madrid

2021: Chelsea

By ESPN