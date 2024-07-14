Chaos As 2 More Bodies Are Retrieved From Kware Dumpsite In Mukuru Kwa Njenga

There were chaos Sunday as more bodies were retrieved from a dump site in Mukuru Kwa Njenga area, Nairobi.

This increased to 10 ten the number of bodies so far recovered from the site amid concerns on the killers and motive.

Chaos broke out at the site leaving one person with gunshot wounds as police dispersed a crowd that had gathered there. A second victim, a woman was injured by a flying teargas canister.

The shot victim, identified as Abel Muli, was shot by a live bullet on his backside and rushed to hospital for medical attention.

The situation turned hostile as group turned chaotic accusing police of being behind the murder.

Police said all victims whose bodies have been recovered are women.

Some of the residents complained that police officers have delayed in retrieving bodies at the site forcing them to take matters into their own hands.

Additionally, the residents said that they have had to borrow ropes from neighbors to help them access the dumpsite and retrieve bodies.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga and the ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna visited dump site in Kware as residents protested against the killings being reported in the country.

Roots Party leader George Wajakoyah was also pictured at the area, interacting with the youth.

They urged the locals to cooperate with police and let the process go on well.

Governor Johnson Sakaja said the unravelling findings in Kware Ward, Embakasi South sub-county have “left us sad and with deep concern even as we continue to address the ongoing discoveries of deceased persons.”

“We have so far received eight bodies and 12 body parts at the Nairobi Funeral Home (formerly City Mortuary) even as retrieval efforts continue,” he said Sunday afternoon.

He said in as much as this is clearly a homicide matter and a police case, they are working closely with the National Police and other relevant authorities during the investigations and identification of the deceased.

“We recognise and applaud the young people of Kware who went out of their way and took lead in the retrieval efforts. Their industry and bravery will not go unrewarded.”

Sakaja said they have mobilised resources to help the families of the victims once they are identified, including providing psychosocial support and counselling at the Funeral Home.

The County’s Disaster Management team will continue to work with and support the community and other government authorities.

“Regrettably, we have witnessed instances of altercations between the residents and government officials, which have hampered rescue efforts after police lobbed tear gas into the crowd. We appeal for calm from the residents and utmost restraint by the police.”

“We urge the DCI to avail all resources in investigating the circumstances behind these heinous deaths. Kenyans want answers and need to feel safe always,” he said.

Detectives are pursuing three main theories into the discovery of bodies at a dumpsite in Kware, Mukuru slums, Nairobi.

Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amin said as of Sunday, eight bodies had been recovered and preserved at the City Mortuary and all are female aged 18 to 30.

Whereas some of the body parts stuffed in bags were thought to be of human, police later discovered were dogs’ carcasses.

The motive of the murder is yet to be known so far.

Amin said six were recovered on Friday, while the other two were recovered on Saturday.

Amin noted that the bodies were at different levels of decomposition but victims suffered equal fate.

“The modus operandi was almost the same. If you look at the age, it was between 18-30. These are all female. If you look at how the bodies have been disguised and packaged – all the same,” Amin said.

He added the bodies were dumped at a similar spot at the dumpsite.

The DCI director further argued that there are various theories they are following in the issue.

“Are we dealing with a cult that is associated with criminal activities? Are we dealing with serial killers that are also associated with criminal activities? Or even, could we be dealing with rogue medical practitioners who are dealing with criminal activities? All these are hypotheses we have tried to bring on board.”