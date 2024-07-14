Kware Killings: Police Probing Cultism, Serial Killings, or Rogue Medics

Occultism, rogue medical harvesting of body parts and serial killing are among theories being pursued following the discovery of bodies in Kware, DCI director Mohamed Amin says.

Speaking during a joint press conference with Acting Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, Amin said they have identified persons of interest in the matter.

DCI boss Amin observed that while the bodies were in various stages of decomposition, the victims had all suffered the same fate.

“The modus operandi was almost the same. If you look at the age, it was between 18-30. These are all female. If you look at how the bodies have been disguised and packaged – all the same,” Amin stated, noting that bodies were dumped at a similar spot in the dumpsite,” said Amin.

“Are we dealing with a cult that is associated with criminal activities? Are we dealing with serial killers that are also associated with criminal activities? Or even, could we be dealing with rogue medical practitioners that are dealing with criminal activities? All these are hypothesis we have tried to bring on board.”

The DCI boss added that police officers faced a few challenges at the scene, mainly due to the hostility of rowdy members of the public.

“Members of the public should collaborate. 70% of the success of any investigation is how we examine the crime scene. If we don’t preserve the crime scene, if we allow members of the public to contaminate it, we will not go far,” Amin appealed to the public.

The Acting IG also transferred all officers based at Kware Police Station as investigations into the matter continue.