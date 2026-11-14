Chaos as Maa cultural festival disrupted after rival groups clash

The Maa Cultural Festival was thrown into chaos after a clash erupted between two rival groups at Sekenani Gate in Narok West.

Some of the people in attendance were seen scampering for safety as the confrontation disrupted activities at the festival venue, with several chairs turned upside down in the ensuing chaos and attendes seen flinging items at each other.

The fight was sparked by political rivals in attendance few minutes before president William Ruto arrived.

Several plastic chairs were broken in the chaos.

The incident disrupted the cultural gathering, which brings together members of the Maa community to celebrate their shared heritage, traditions and cultural identity.

Leaders in attendance were forced to start begging for order.

Orders returned but some speakers were heckled and forced off stage. Ruto was in attendance all along.

Details surrounding what triggered the clash, whether anyone was injured and the extent of the damage were not immediately clear.

The festival had also faced calls for a boycott ahead of its opening, with some Maa leaders and local service providers raising concerns over alleged unpaid bills from previous editions.

The complaints involved artists, suppliers, traders and other service providers who accused organisers of failing to settle outstanding payments.

There were also calls for the government to compensate Samburu herders whose livestock were killed during a security operation.

However, festival organisers dismissed claims of unpaid suppliers, insisting they had met their financial obligations.

The annual Maa Cultural and Tourism Festival was established in 2023 through a partnership between the county governments of Narok, Kajiado and Samburu, with hosting responsibilities rotating among the three counties.

The event brings together Maa-speaking communities, including the Maasai, Samburu and Ilchamus, to showcase their cultural heritage through traditional music, dance, fashion, food, beadwork and sporting activities.

Beyond cultural celebrations, the festival seeks to promote unity, preserve indigenous knowledge, boost tourism and provide economic opportunities for local communities.

The inaugural edition was held at Sekenani Gate in Narok in 2023, before moving to Samburu National Reserve in 2024 and Amboseli National Park in Kajiado in 2025. This year’s fourth edition returned to Sekenani Gate.