    Former Makutano Junction Actor Charles Ouda is Dead

    KahawaTungu Reporter

    Former Makutano Junction actor Charles ‘Charlie’ J. Ouda is dead.

    The bereaved family shared the devastating news via social media.

    Charlie died on February 3 at the age of 38.

    The actor, director, scriptwriter, and events manager got engaged to former BBC journalist Ciru Muriuki six months ago.

    The family on Sunday appealed to everyone to respect the privacy of the grieving fiancée and the Ouda family during this difficult time.

    More follows

