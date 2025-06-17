Charlie Day Siblings: All About Alice Day

Charles Day is an American actor, comedian, writer, and producer born on February 9, 1976, in New York City.

Raised primarily in Middletown, Rhode Island, Day grew up in a musically inclined family, with both parents deeply rooted in the arts.

His mother, Mary Peckham Day, was a piano teacher at The Pennfield School in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, and his father, Dr. Thomas Charles Day, was a professor of music history at Salve Regina University in Newport, Rhode Island.

Day himself is a skilled musician, proficient in playing the piano, guitar, trombone, and harmonica, and he has contributed original music to his projects.

Best known for his role as Charlie Kelly on the FX/FXX dark comedy series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Day has become a recognizable figure in comedy.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Charlie has one sibling, an older sister named Alice Day.

Alice shares the family’s passion for music, holding a Ph.D. in the field, which aligns with the academic and artistic achievements of their parents.

Unlike Charlie, who pursued a career in acting and comedy, Alice has followed a path more closely tied to the family’s musical heritage.

Growing up in Middletown, Rhode Island, the duo experienced a childhood filled with music and creativity, though Charlie has noted in interviews that he was the only member of his immediate family without a doctorate until he received an honorary degree in 2014.

Career

Day’s career began to take shape after he graduated from Merrimack College in Massachusetts, where he majored in art history and was active in the Onstagers, the college’s theater group.

During college summers, he honed his acting skills at the Williamstown Theatre Festival, which marked the start of his journey in performance.

Also Read: Glenn Close Siblings: Meet Tina, Jessie and Alexander “Sandy” Close

After college, Day moved to New York City, taking on small television roles in shows like Law & Order (2001), Third Watch, and Reno 911! (2004), where he and his future wife, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, memorably played incestuous siblings.

His big break came in 2005 when he co-created, wrote, and starred in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia alongside Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton.

The show, initially shot on a low budget, became a cult hit and is now the longest-running live-action comedy series in American television history, with its 16th season released in 2023.

Day plays Charlie Kelly, a chaotic and lovable janitor at Paddy’s Pub, a role that has earned him widespread recognition and inspired memes like the iconic Pepe Silvia conspiracy scene.

Beyond It’s Always Sunny, Day has built a robust career in film and television.

He co-created the Apple TV+ comedy Mythic Quest (2020–2025) and served as an executive producer on the Fox series The Cool Kids (2018–2019).

His film roles include playing Dale Arbus in Horrible Bosses (2011) and its 2014 sequel, Dr. Newton Geiszler in Pacific Rim (2013) and Pacific Rim Uprising (2018), and Andy Campbell in Fist Fight (2017).

Day has also lent his voice to animated projects, portraying Art in Monsters University (2013), Benny in The Lego Movie franchise (2014–2019), and Luigi in The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023).

Accolades

In 2011, Day was nominated for a Critics’ Choice Television Award and a Satellite Award for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series for his role as Charlie Kelly in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

The show itself has garnered critical acclaim and a loyal fanbase, contributing to its historic run.

In 2014, Day received an honorary doctorate in performing arts from his alma mater, Merrimack College, where he also delivered a humorous and heartfelt commencement address.