Charlie Kirk shooting suspect charged with aggravated murder; prosecutor to seek death penalty

Utah prosecutors on Tuesday charged Tyler Robinson with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, obstruction of justice, witness tampering and several other counts in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray said he intends to seek the death penalty in the case.

“I do not take this decision lightly, and it is a decision I have made independently as county attorney based solely on the available evidence and circumstances and nature of the crime,” Gray said at a press conference to announce the charges and detail early evidence in the investigation.

Gray said Robinson was identified as a suspect in part because his family recognized him in photos released after Kirk was killed,

“Robinson’s mother expressed concern to her husband that the suspect shooter looked like Robinson,” and Robinson’s father agreed, Gray said.

Robinson’s mother also told investigators that “over the last year or so, Robinson had become more political and had started to lean more to the left, becoming more pro gay and trans rights oriented,” Gray said.

Robinson’s mother also told police that said her son, “began to date his roommate, a biological male who was transitioning genders.”

Gray also read text messages that were allegedly exchanged between Robinson and his roommate following Kirk’s shooting. They included several which contained romantic sentiments.

CNBC has not independently verified the content of messages, and Gray was uncertain whether Robinson had a lawyer to represent him yet.

Robinson, 22, has been held in jail without bail since his arrest early Friday morning, less than two days after Kirk was shot during a crowded political event at Utah Valley University.

Robinson, an Utah resident, was scheduled to appear virtually for his initial court appearance at 5 p.m. ET.

Speaking at the press conference, Gray described a wide array of evidence that he said tied Robinson to Kirk’s shooting.

This included text messages between Robinson and his roommate, interviews with the suspect’s family and DNA that was allegedly a match to Robinson’.

Kirk’s death has gripped the nation, and generated a broad swath of highly charged reactions from across American society. Many of Kirk’s friends and political allies have felt intense grief, and politicians across the aisle have issued forceful condemnations of political violence.

But some, including President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, have blamed the “radical left” for the killing, while signaling plans to crack down on groups aligned with the ideology.

Meanwhile, some on the left who criticized Kirk’s right-wing politics while he was alive have continued to do so following his murder, stoking outrage from the activist’s supporters.

By CNBC