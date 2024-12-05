OpenAI Expands ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode to Web and Adds New Features

OpenAI has announced the expansion of ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode to the web, allowing users to interact with the chatbot through their browsers.

This new feature is available to ChatGPT’s paying subscribers, including Plus, Enterprise, Teams, and Edu users.

Additionally, OpenAI has introduced a new feature for developers using the ChatGPT desktop app on macOS.

The app can now read code from developer-focused coding apps like VS Code, Xcode, TextEdit, Terminal, and iTerm2.

Developers no longer need to copy and paste their code into ChatGPT; the app automatically sends the section of code being worked on alongside the user’s prompt for easier integration.

OpenAI has also added Chat.com to its collection of high-profile domain names. The domain, which was acquired for $15.5 million by HubSpot co-founder Dharmesh Shah last year, now redirects to ChatGPT.

Since its launch in November 2022, ChatGPT has quickly become a global sensation. Initially used for generating text-based content like essays and code, it has since evolved into a powerful tool employed by over 92% of Fortune 500 companies.

This growth has positioned OpenAI as a leader in the AI industry, further bolstered by its partnership with Apple on generative AI offerings.

In 2024, OpenAI released GPT-4o, the latest version of its flagship model, which now includes voice capabilities. However, after demoing GPT-4o, OpenAI paused one of its voices, Sky, due to allegations of mimicking the voice of actress Scarlett Johansson in the film Her.

Despite its success, OpenAI is facing internal challenges, including the exit of co-founder Ilya Sutskever and the dissolution of the Superalignment team.

Additionally, the company is involved in legal battles, with newspapers owned by Alden Global Capital, including the New York Daily News and Chicago Tribune, filing a lawsuit over alleged copyright infringement. This follows a similar lawsuit filed by The New York Times last year.

