Chelsea Clinton Net Worth

Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of former U.S. President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, has an estimated net worth of $30 million. This wealth is combined with her husband Marc Mezvinsky, a partner at the private equity firm TPG. Chelsea’s personal share of their fortune comes from her career at prestigious firms like McKinsey & Company and her roles on corporate boards, including internet company IAC. By January 2020, SEC filings revealed she had earned $9 million from IAC. Additionally, she previously received $250,000 per year serving on the board of Expedia.

Place of Birth Little Rock, Arkansas Nationality American Profession Businessperson, Politician, Consultant, Journalist

Early Life

Born on February 27, 1980, in Little Rock, Arkansas, Chelsea Victoria Clinton grew up under the national spotlight. Her father, Bill Clinton, was serving as Governor of Arkansas when she was born, and her mother, Hillary Clinton, was an influential attorney and public figure. Chelsea’s name was inspired by the Judy Collins’ recording of Joni Mitchell’s “Chelsea Morning,” which the Clintons heard in the 1960s.

Chelsea’s early education reflected her family’s focus on academic excellence. She was reading by the age of three and skipped the third grade. When Bill Clinton was elected as the 42nd President of the United States in 1993, the family moved to Washington, D.C., where Chelsea attended the prestigious Sidwell Friends School. A standout student, she was a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist and graduated with her father as the commencement speaker.

Chelsea continued her academic journey at Stanford University, graduating in 2001 with a degree in history. She later pursued further studies at Oxford University, obtaining her MPhil in international relations in 2003. Her academic career culminated in an MPH from Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health in 2010, and she began teaching at Columbia in 2012.

Career

Chelsea Clinton’s professional career began at McKinsey & Company, where she gained valuable consulting experience. She later worked at Avenue Capital Group before stepping into a significant leadership role at the Clinton Foundation, serving as co-chair for fundraising efforts and later becoming Vice-Chair. Chelsea is also a member of several boards, including the School of American Ballet and IAC’s board of directors.

In 2011, Chelsea briefly entered journalism when NBC hired her as a special correspondent. Though her contract was extended in 2012, she left the role in 2014 to focus on her philanthropic work and personal endeavors.

Chelsea has also made her mark as an author, writing five children’s books, including the best-selling She Persisted series. The series highlights women who have made significant contributions to history, with one of the books, She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World, adapted into a musical. In 2017, she co-authored Governing Global Health: Who Runs the World and Why? and later collaborated with her mother on The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience in 2019.

In 2020, Chelsea announced her plans to launch Metrodora Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on healthcare startups, further diversifying her professional portfolio.

Personal Life

In 2010, Chelsea Clinton married Marc Mezvinsky, an investment banker from a prominent political family. The couple met during a Democratic retreat in the 1990s and became engaged over Thanksgiving in 2009. Their wedding took place in Rhinebeck, New York, in an interfaith ceremony that blended their Jewish and Methodist backgrounds. The couple now resides in Manhattan with their three children: Charlotte (born in 2014), Aidan (born in 2016), and Jasper (born in 2019).

Real Estate

Chelsea and Marc have made several notable real estate moves. In 2008, they purchased a $4 million condo in Manhattan, which they sold in 2013 for $4.75 million. They then upgraded to a sprawling 5,000-square-foot apartment worth $10.5 million, which stretches an entire city block in Manhattan, offering luxurious features and stunning views of Madison Square Park.

Salary

In addition to her earnings from corporate board memberships, Chelsea was paid $600,000 during her tenure at NBC from 2013 to 2014. In 2020, a filing revealed she had earned $9 million from her role at IAC. Her significant compensation from these positions, alongside her family’s investments, contributes to her impressive net worth.

Chelsea Clinton Net Worth

