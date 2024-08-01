What Is Brendan Fraser’s Net Worth And Salary?

Brendan Fraser, an American-Canadian actor and producer, has a net worth of $20 million. In the 1990s, Fraser was among the highest-paid actors globally, earning between $10 million and $15 million per film. With over 70 acting credits, he is best known for his roles in “The Mummy” franchise, “George of the Jungle,” “Encino Man,” and “Dudley Do-Right.” He also starred in award-winning films like “Crash” and “The Quiet American.” In 2022, he received critical acclaim for his role in “The Whale,” and in March 2023, he won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in the same film.

Date of Birth December 3, 1968 Place of Birth Indianapolis, Indiana Nationality American Profession Actor, Producer

Early Financial Snapshot

In a 2009 financial affidavit from his divorce case with ex-wife Afton Smith, Fraser’s net worth was detailed at $17,814,549.50. He paid his ex-wife a settlement of $8,689,132. By 2013, Fraser owned $26,966,959.34 in assets and had liabilities worth $2,230,224.92, bringing his net worth to $24,736,000.

Early Life

Brendan Fraser was born Brendan James Fraser on December 3, 1968, in Indianapolis, Indiana. He grew up with Canadian parents, Carol (a sales counselor) and Peter (a Canadian foreign service officer), and three older brothers, Kevin, Regan, and Sean. The family lived in various locations, including Washington, California, Ontario, Switzerland, and the Netherlands. Brendan attended Toronto’s Upper Canada College, a private boarding school, and graduated from Cornish College of the Arts in Seattle in 1990. Initially planning to study acting at Southern Methodist University, he stopped in Hollywood on his way there, landed a role in the 1991 film “Dogfight,” and decided to stay.

Brendan Fraser Career

Fraser’s television debut came in 1998 on an episode of “America’s Most Wanted,” where he played a friend of a murder victim in a reenactment. His first leading role was in the 1992 film “Encino Man,” alongside Pauly Shore and Sean Astin. He also appeared in “School Ties” the same year. In 1994, he starred in “With Honors,” “The Scout,” “Airheads,” and “In the Army Now” with Pauly Shore. He played the title role in 1997’s “George of the Jungle,” which grossed $174.4 million. Fraser then appeared in “Gods and Monsters” (1998) and “Blast from the Past” (1999) before starring in the blockbuster “The Mummy,” which grossed $416.4 million. Its sequels, “The Mummy Returns” and “The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor,” grossed $435 million and $403.4 million, respectively.

Fraser continued his film career with roles in “Bedazzled” (2000), “The Quiet American” (2002), “Looney Tunes: Back in Action” (2003), “Crash” (2004), “Journey to the Center of the Earth” (2008), and “Inkheart.” He took a break from movies in 2014 but returned with roles in “No Sudden Move” (2021), “The Whale” (2022), and “Killers of the Flower Moon” (2023).

Fraser has also appeared in several television projects, including “The Simpsons” (1998), “King of the Hill” (2000 and 2005), “Scrubs” (2002 and 2004), and “The Affair” (2016–2017). He voiced Robotman in “Titans” (2018) and its spin-off “Doom Patrol” (2019). In 2020, he played a billionaire futurist in the series “Professionals” for Viaplay. He has also earned critical acclaim for his stage work, including his performance as Brick in a 2001 London production of “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.”

Brendan Fraser Movie Salaries

Fraser’s earnings from films have been substantial:

“The Scout” (1994): $1.5 million

“The Mummy” (1999) and “Dudley Do-Right” (1999): $4 million each

“Bedazzled” (2000): $10 million

“The Mummy Returns” (2001): $12.5 million

“The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor” (2008): $14 million

“Furry Vengeance” (2010): $10 million

“Extraordinary Measures” (2010): $1 million

These movies alone represent $57 million in earnings. For “The Whale” (2022), Fraser reportedly earned $12 million, though this figure remains unverified.

Personal Life

Fraser holds dual American and Canadian citizenship and is fluent in French. He serves on the FilmAid International board of directors and has a passion for photography. The physical stunts in his films have taken a toll on his body, leading to several surgeries, including a partial knee replacement, vocal cord surgery, and multiple back surgeries over seven years. In 2018, Fraser revealed that he was sexually assaulted by the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in 2003, which he believes contributed to a decline in his career.

Since September 2022, Fraser has been in a relationship with makeup artist Jeanne Moore.

Afton Smith Marriage

Fraser married actress Afton Smith on September 27, 1998. They met at a BBQ at Winona Ryder’s house in 1993. The couple had three sons: Griffin (born in 2002), Holden (born in 2004), and Leland (born in 2006). They lived in a Beverly Hills mansion, which they sold for $3 million in 2007 before announcing their separation. The divorce was finalized in 2008.

Alimony Saga

Fraser’s divorce from Afton Smith coincided with his peak earning years. In 2008, he earned his highest single-film payday of $14 million for “The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.” As part of their divorce settlement, Fraser agreed to pay Smith nearly $8.7 million, almost half his net worth at the time. He also agreed to pay $75,000 per month in alimony and child support, totaling $900,000 annually. The alimony was set to last for ten years, ending in 2019, while child support continues until their youngest son turns 18 in 2024.

By 2013, Fraser’s career had cooled, and he petitioned the court to reduce his alimony payments, citing a decline in income. He reported monthly expenses exceeding his income by $87,000, with annual earnings dropping below $3 million. Despite these claims, Afton’s lawyers argued that Fraser was still capable of earning large paychecks and had substantial assets.

Brendan Fraser Awards and Honors

Fraser has received several awards and honors throughout his career. In 1997, he won a Golden Space Needle Award at the Seattle International Film Festival for “Still Breathing.” In 2004, he received an Online Film & Television Association Award for Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for “Scrubs.” In 2008, he won a ShoWest Award for Distinguished Decade of Achievement in Film. Fraser shared several awards with the “Crash” cast, including a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Broadcast Film Critics Association Award. He received a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame in 2006. In 2023, Fraser won the Academy Award for Best Actor for “The Whale,” becoming the first Canadian to win the award.

Real Estate

In 1996, Fraser and Smith purchased a 3,948-square-foot home in Beverly Hills for $675,000, which they sold for $3 million in 2007. After the divorce, Fraser moved to Bedford, New York, where he bought a horse property for $3,389,779 and spent $755,496 furnishing the house.

