What is Boomer Esiason’s Net Worth?

Boomer Esiason, a retired American football quarterback and current network/radio sports commentator, boasts a net worth of $20 million. Esiason enjoyed a successful 14-season career in the NFL, primarily with the Cincinnati Bengals, but also with the New York Jets and the Arizona Cardinals. Throughout his career, he earned $25 million in salary and several million more from endorsements.

Early Life

Norman Julius “Boomer” Esiason was born on April 17, 1961, in East Islip, New York. Earning his nickname “Boomer” in the womb for his constant kicking, he faced early challenges when his mother passed away at age 37, leaving his father to raise him and his two sisters alone. In high school, Boomer was an avid athlete, excelling in football, basketball, and baseball.

After high school, he attended the University of Maryland, where he played football under coaches Jerry Claiborne and Bobby Ross. Maryland was the only school to offer him a scholarship, which he justified by setting 17 school records during his college career. He threw for 6,169 yards and 42 touchdowns, leading his team to win the ACC title in his final game. Boomer graduated with a B.A. from the University of Maryland.

Boomer Esiason NFL Career

Boomer Esiason was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round of the 1984 NFL Draft, 38th overall. His professional debut came later that year, leading the Bengals to a victory over the Houston Oilers. Boomer quickly became the starting quarterback, known for his surprising speed and excellent passing abilities. He thrived under coach Sam Wyche’s “no-huddle” offense strategies, setting numerous team records.

In 1988, Esiason led the Bengals to their second Super Bowl appearance, narrowly losing to the San Francisco 49ers. Despite the loss, he continued to excel, earning four Pro Bowl appearances and the NFL MVP award in 1988.

In 1993, he was traded to the New York Jets, where he played until a severe concussion in 1995 prompted him to join a medical study on the effects of concussions, one of the first such studies in the NFL. Released by the Jets, he signed with the Arizona Cardinals in 1996, where he threw for 522 yards in a game against the Washington Redskins, one of the highest single-game passing yards in NFL history.

Boomer considered retirement in 1997 but played one last season with the Bengals, achieving a passer rating of 106. He retired after a memorable final game, leaving football on a high note with a 79-yard touchdown play-action pass.

Post-NFL Career

Boomer Esiason transitioned into broadcasting even before retiring from football. He began as a color analyst and went full-time into this career after his playing days ended. Initially working with ABC’s “Monday Night Football,” he moved on to extensive work with Westwood One, CBS, and Showtime. Boomer co-hosts the sports radio program “Boomer and Gio” and regularly appears on “The Jim Rome Show.”

Endorsements and Media Appearances

Esiason has appeared in over 25 commercials for brands like Diet Coke, Wheaties, Reebok, Samsung, Hanes, Domino’s, and Doritos. He has also made various television and movie appearances, but he is best known for his broadcasting career.

Personal Life

Boomer Esiason’s successful career has allowed him to invest in real estate, including properties in New York and New Jersey. His media presence and continued contributions to sports commentary ensure that he remains a prominent figure in the world of sports.

