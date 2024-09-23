Lil’ Fizz, an American rapper, actor, and reality TV star, has a net worth of $1 million. He is best known as the youngest member of the early 2000s R&B boy band B2K. Along with his music career, Lil’ Fizz has gained recognition through his solo work and appearances on popular reality TV shows like Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars – Hip Hop Edition.

Lil’ Fizz Net Worth $1 Million Date of Birth November 26, 1985 Place of Birth New Orleans, Louisiana Nationality American Profession Rapper, Actor, and Reality TV Star

Early Life

Born Dreux Pierre Frédéric on November 26, 1985, in New Orleans, Louisiana, Lil’ Fizz was raised in Los Angeles, California. He is of Louisiana Creole ancestry, which has influenced his unique stage presence and persona.

B2K

In 1998, B2K (short for “Boys of the New Millennium”) was formed by dance choreographer Dave Scott and Interscope A&R executive Keshia Gamble. The group consisted of Lil’ Fizz, J-Boog (Jarell Houston), Raz-B (De’Mario Thornton), and Omarion (Omari Grandberry). As the group’s youngest member and rapper, Lil’ Fizz contributed to B2K’s signature sound and widespread success.

B2K released their self-titled debut album in March 2002, which debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. That same year, they followed up with the albums Santa Hooked Me Up and Pandemonium!, with the latter spawning the hit single “Bump, Bump, Bump” featuring P. Diddy. This track became B2K’s only number-one song on the Billboard Hot 100.

Despite their success, the group disbanded in 2004 due to internal conflicts and issues with their label. However, in 2019, B2K reunited for the highly anticipated Millennium Tour, bringing Lil’ Fizz and his bandmates back to the stage alongside other early 2000s artists such as Chingy, Mario, and the Ying Yang Twins.

Solo Career

Following B2K’s breakup, Lil’ Fizz ventured into a solo career. He released his first EP, Payday, in 2007. Two years later, he teamed up with J-Boog for the EP Night Life, which they released under their new record label, Popular Entertainment. Some of Lil’ Fizz’s most notable singles include “Beds,” “Bounce,” “Becky,” “Good Lotion,” and “Mirror.”

Lil’ Fizz Movies and TV Showa

Lil’ Fizz has also made notable contributions to film and television. He appeared alongside his B2K bandmates in the 2004 dance film You Got Served, which became a cultural touchstone for early 2000s hip-hop. Additionally, he had a recurring role on the Fox sitcom The War at Home from 2005 to 2007, playing the character Taye.

His reality TV career took off in 2014 when he joined the main cast of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. Alongside fellow B2K member Omarion, Lil’ Fizz shared his life with viewers, focusing on his music career and personal relationships. He later appeared in the show’s supporting cast until 2019. In 2021, he returned to reality TV on Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition and also participated in Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars – Hip Hop Edition.

Personal Life

Lil’ Fizz has had a complex personal life, much of which has played out in front of reality TV audiences. He has a son, Kamron, with his ex-girlfriend Moniece Slaughter, a fellow Love & Hip Hop cast member. He has also been romantically involved with Tiffany Campbell, who appeared with him on Marriage Boot Camp, and Apryl Jones, the ex-girlfriend and mother of Omarion’s children.

Lil’ Fizz Net Worth

Lil’ Fizz net worth is $1 million.