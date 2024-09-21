Kroy Biermann’s Net Worth: From NFL Star To Financial Struggles

Kroy Biermann, a retired American football player, has an estimated net worth of $300,000. Known for his time as a linebacker and defensive end in the NFL from 2008 to 2016, Biermann primarily played with the Atlanta Falcons. Over the course of his career, he earned a total of $14 million. He is also recognized for his marriage to Kim Zolciak, a former cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and their publicized financial difficulties and divorce proceedings.

Early Life

Kroy Evan Biermann was born on September 12, 1985, in Hardin, Montana. A standout athlete at Hardin High School, he earned eight varsity letters in football, wrestling, and track. Kroy continued his athletic career at the University of Montana, where he excelled as a defensive end and outside linebacker for the Montana Grizzlies. His impressive college career earned him the prestigious Buck Buchanan Award in 2007, making him the first Montana player to receive the honor.

Kroy Biermann Salary

Biermann began his professional football career when he was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft. His NFL career, which spanned eight seasons, saw him achieve several key milestones, including his first sack in his rookie year and two touchdowns in subsequent seasons. Kroy’s peak NFL salary came in 2012 when he earned $4.2 million. Overall, his pre-tax NFL career earnings totaled $14 million.

Despite his success on the field, Kroy faced setbacks. In 2013, he tore his Achilles tendon, which sidelined him for the rest of the season. Following surgery, he signed a one-year contract worth $1.925 million with the Falcons in 2015. In 2016, Biermann briefly signed with the Buffalo Bills, but he was cut after two weeks, marking the end of his NFL career.

Foreclosure

Despite his impressive earnings, Kroy and Kim Zolciak have faced significant financial challenges. In February 2023, it was reported that their Alpharetta, Georgia mansion was in foreclosure and scheduled for auction. This came amidst reports that the couple owed $1.1 million in unpaid taxes for the years 2013, 2017, and 2018. In an effort to manage their debts, Kroy filed a petition in August 2023 asking a Georgia court for permission to sell their mansion, estimating it could fetch as much as $3 million.

Further financial troubles surfaced in November 2023 when BMW, the company from which Kroy had leased a $400,000 Rolls-Royce, filed a lawsuit to repossess the car. Kroy allegedly missed $190,000 in payments, dating back to September 2022.

Personal Life

Kroy’s personal life gained significant attention after he met Kim Zolciak during a charity event in 2010. Their relationship was featured on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and they tied the knot in November 2011. The couple shares four children: Kroy Jagger (KJ), Kash Kade, and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren. Kroy also adopted Kim’s two daughters from previous relationships, Brielle and Ariana, in 2013, and they officially took his last name.

In addition to their reality TV fame, Kroy and Kim starred in their own Bravo series, Don’t Be Tardy, which ran for seven seasons, starting in 2012. The show documented their family life, further cementing Kroy’s public persona beyond football.

Unfortunately, their marriage came to an end in May 2023 when Kim filed for divorce after 11 years together. The couple’s split has been highly publicized, with several legal disputes, including the foreclosure of their home and mounting financial debts, making headlines.

Real Estate

Kroy and Kim have owned several luxury homes in Georgia. In 2011, they rented an 11,000-square-foot mansion in Roswell, Georgia, with extravagant features, including multiple kitchens, walk-in closets, and a sports court. In 2012, they purchased a 7,000-square-foot mansion in Alpharetta for $800,000, which boasted a spa, a pool with a waterfall, an elevator, and a basketball court.

In October 2023, Kroy and Kim listed this home for sale at $6 million, but it did not sell quickly, forcing them to reduce the price multiple times. By January 2024, the listing price had dropped to $4.5 million as the couple sought to avoid foreclosure.

