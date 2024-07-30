What Is Behati Prinsloo’s Net Worth?

Behati Prinsloo, a Namibian model, boasts a net worth of $30 million. She has graced the runway for top designers like Miu Miu, Prada, and Chanel, and has been featured in ads for brands such as Adore, Chanel, H&M, Hugo Boss, Max Studio, Tommy Hilfiger, Gap, and Nine West. Prinsloo has appeared on the covers of numerous fashion magazines, including “Marie Claire South Africa,” “GQ Mexico,” “Vogue Russia,” “Elle France,” and “Net-A-Porter.” Additionally, she has walked the runway multiple times for Victoria’s Secret, becoming an official Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2009.

Behati Prinsloo Net Worth $30 Million Date of Birth May 16, 1988 Place of Birth Grootfontein Nationality Namibian Profession Model

Early Life

Behati Prinsloo was born on May 16, 1988, in Grootfontein, South Africa (now Namibia). Her mother, Magda, runs a bed and breakfast, and her father, Boet, is a minister. Behati’s native language is Afrikaans, but she learned English during her youth. She attended Grootfontein Secondary School but dropped out after Grade 9 to pursue a modeling career. At age 16, she was discovered in a grocery store while visiting Cape Town with her grandparents. Initially skeptical, her parents reconsidered when she was later approached by Noelle Doukas, leading Behati to sign with the Storm Agency.

Behati Prinsloo Career

In 2006, Prinsloo made her runway debut as a Prada/Miu Miu exclusive, and Models.com named her one of the top 10 new faces of Fashion Week. Her first ad campaign was for Marc by Marc Jacobs, photographed by Juergen Teller. She was later photographed by Paolo Roversi and Mario Testino for “British Vogue,” and by David Sims for “W Magazine.” In 2007, she walked in her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and continued to walk in eight more. In 2008, she became the face of Victoria’s Secret’s Pink casualwear line and was named a Victoria’s Secret Angel the following year.

In 2010, Prinsloo designed a swimsuit collection called “Behati Loves Pink” for Victoria’s Secret. She also designed a denim collection for THVM and a line of clothing and accessories for Juicy Couture. Prinsloo has appeared in music videos for Maroon 5 (“Animals,” “Cold,” “Wait,” “Girls Like You,” “Lost”) and other artists like The Virgins (“Rich Girls”) and Selena Gomez (“Hands to Myself”). She guest-starred on “Hawaii Five-0” in 2012 and appeared on “The City” (2008), “Fashion Police” (2014), and in the concert film “Taylor Swift: The 1989 World Tour Live” (2015).

Personal Life

Behati Prinsloo married Adam Levine, the lead vocalist of Maroon 5, on July 19, 2014, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with actor Jonah Hill officiating. The couple has two daughters: Dusty Rose (born September 21, 2016) and Gio Grace (born February 15, 2018). After the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, Prinsloo, along with model Coco Rocha, visited the country with the charity LakayPam, helping raise money and visiting orphanages. Their efforts were documented in the 2011 film “Letters to Haiti.” In July 2020, Prinsloo and Levine partnered with Save the Children and Ferrari to raise money for educational programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Real Estate

In 2019, Adam and Behati purchased a home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles for $31.95 million. The property, formerly owned by Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, spans approximately 8,800 square feet. They listed the mansion for sale in March 2022 for $57.5 million. Less than a year before this purchase, they bought a Beverly Hills home for $33.9 million.

In March 2021, the couple paid $22.7 million for a spectacular estate in Montecito, California, set on five acres. They sold the property just three months later for $28.5 million, making a nearly $6 million gain. In March 2022, Adam and Behati paid $52 million for another mansion in Montecito, originally built by actor Rob Lowe. Known as “Oakview,” the 3.5-acre property includes a 10,000 square-foot mansion, initially purchased and developed by Lowe and his wife.

Behati Prinsloo Net Worth

Behati Prinsloo net worth is $30 million.