Chester Bennington Siblings: A Closer Look at the American Singer’s Family Tree

Chester Charles Bennington was an American singer and songwriter best known as the lead vocalist of the rock band Linkin Park.

Born on 20 March 1976 in Phoenix, Arizona, he rose to international fame with the band’s debut album Hybrid Theory in 2000.

He also fronted Grey Daze earlier in his career, formed the side project Dead by Sunrise, and briefly served as lead singer of Stone Temple Pilots.

Bennington was celebrated for his powerful, emotive voice that ranged from melodic singing to intense screaming, helping define the nu-metal and alternative rock sound of the early 2000s.

He died on 20 July 2017 at the age of 41.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Chester Bennington was the son of Lee Russell Bennington, a police detective who worked on child sexual abuse cases, and Susan Elaine Johnson, a nurse.

His parents divorced when he was eleven years old.

He had an older half-brother, Brian Bennington, who later became a police officer, and two older half-sisters, one of whom is identified in some accounts as Tobi.

After the divorce he initially lived with his father before moving in with his mother at age seventeen.

Career

Bennington began singing in local Arizona bands as a teenager, most notably Grey Daze, with whom he recorded two albums in the 1990s.

In 1999 he auditioned successfully for the Los Angeles band then known as Xero, which soon became Linkin Park.

The group’s debut album Hybrid Theory became one of the best-selling debut albums of the decade and established Bennington as a major rock vocalist.

Subsequent Linkin Park albums including Meteora, Minutes to Midnight, A Thousand Suns, Living Things, The Hunting Party, and One More Light continued the band’s commercial success.

Outside Linkin Park he released the Dead by Sunrise album Out of Ashes in 2009 and fronted Stone Temple Pilots for a period beginning in 2013, contributing to their EP High Rise.

His career was marked by both massive popularity and personal struggles with addiction and mental health, which he often addressed openly in interviews and lyrics.

Accolades

With Linkin Park, Bennington shared in two Grammy Awards, including Best Hard Rock Performance for “Crawling” and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for “Numb/Encore” with Jay-Z.

The band also received numerous American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, and other international honors.

Hybrid Theory achieved Diamond certification in the United States.

Bennington’s distinctive vocal style and emotional intensity earned widespread critical recognition and a lasting influence on rock and alternative music.

His work continues to be celebrated by fans and fellow musicians for its raw honesty and technical power.