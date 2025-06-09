China Chow Siblings: All About Asia to Maximillian Chow

China Chow, born on April 15, 1974, in London, England, is a British-born American actress and model known for her work in both the fashion and entertainment industries.

The daughter of restaurateur Michael Chow and model/designer Tina Chow, she grew up in a culturally rich environment, shaped by her Chinese, German, and Japanese heritage.

Her family relocated from London to New York when she was five, and later to Los Angeles in 1985.

After her parents’ divorce in 1989 and her mother’s passing from AIDS in 1992, China took on significant family responsibilities.

She became the first in her family to graduate from college, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Scripps College.

China has two siblings, a younger brother, Maximillian Chow, and a younger half-sister, Asia Chow.

Maximillian, born in 1978, is the only full sibling of China, sharing both parents, Michael and Tina Chow.

Asia Chow, China’s half-sister, was born to Michael Chow and his third wife, Eva Chun, a Korean fashion designer whom Michael married in 1992.

Like China, Asia has pursued a creative path, gaining recognition as a musician and artist.

Career

Chow’s career began in the mid-1990s when she followed in her mother’s footsteps as a model.

Discovered by Roger Museenden, she quickly gained traction, modeling for Shiseido cosmetics in Japan and appearing in campaigns for major brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein.

Her striking features and unique style led to her being named one of Harper’s Bazaar’s “It Girls” in 1996, and she was featured in Vogue’s “The Next Best-Dressed List” that same year.

In 2000, she posed for Maxim, ranking No. 22 and No. 54 on their Hot 100 Women lists in 2000 and 2001, respectively.

Transitioning to acting, China made her debut in 1998, starring opposite Mark Wahlberg in the action-comedy film The Big Hit.

She continued with roles in the 2004 horror film Frankenfish and appeared in the first season of USA Network’s Burn Notice in 2007.

Beyond acting, she lent her voice to the character Katie Zhan in the video game Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

In 2010, China expanded her presence in television as the host and judge of Bravo’s reality series Work of Art: The Next Great Artist, showcasing her ability to engage with the art world.