China’s Xi visits Morocco, meets with Crown Prince Moulay El_Hassan

Chinese President Xi Jinping made a short visit to Morocco on Thursday, according to state media from both countries.

Xi was welcomed in Casablanca by Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan and the visit reflected the strong bonds of friendship, cooperation, and solidarity between the Moroccan and Chinese peoples, Morocco’s MAP said.

Upon high instructions from King Mohammed VI, Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan received, Thursday evening in Casablanca, the President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, who is on a short visit to the Kingdom, local reports said.

The Crown Prince and Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch met Xi at the airport, where Xi and Hassan had a “cordial conversation”, China’s state broadcaster CCTV said.

Xi made the visit after being in Brazil for the G20 Summit.

China has stepped up investments in Morocco’s infrastructure and rail sector in recent years.

Morocco’s geographic location close to Europe, its free trade agreements with key EU and U.S. markets and its existing automotive industry, make it attractive to Chinese electric vehicle battery makers.

In June, Chinese EV battery manufacturer Gotion High Tech picked Morocco to set up Africa’s first gigafactory for a total cost of $1.3 billion.

By Agencies