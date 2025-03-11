Chinese “Starlink” Rival Expanding to Over 30 Countries – South Africa a Potential Market

A new Chinese-operated satellite broadband service, SpaceSail, is emerging as a competitor to SpaceX’s Starlink and could potentially launch in South Africa before Elon Musk’s company.

Also known as “Qianfan” or the “Thousand Sails Constellation,” SpaceSail is a low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite internet service developed by Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology (SSST) with backing from the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government and the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

SpaceSail deployed its first 18 satellites on August 6, 2024, and by January 2025, had 72 satellites in orbit. The company plans to increase this number to 648 satellites by the end of 2025, reaching 1,296 by the conclusion of its first rollout phase. By 2030, it aims to operate a constellation of 15,000 satellites.

In contrast, Starlink had about 7,000 satellites as of February 2025, serving over five million customers across more than 100 countries. SpaceX continues to expand its network, targeting a future fleet of up to 34,400 satellites. However, Starlink began offering services with a much smaller constellation, suggesting that SpaceSail could follow a similar path.

SpaceSail’s expansion presents an opportunity in regions where Starlink has faced regulatory or political hurdles. Starlink has been denied access or is not planning to operate in countries such as China, Iran, Russia, North Korea, Cuba, and Syria, primarily due to geopolitical tensions. It has also struggled to gain approval in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and numerous African nations.

In Africa, MyBroadband analysis indicates that Starlink launched in only 18% of the countries it had targeted for 2024, expanding its footprint from seven to 14 nations while delaying rollouts in 24 others.

South Africa remains a challenging market for Starlink due to strict telecom regulations. The country’s Electronic Communications Act mandates that telecom licensees be at least 30% owned by historically disadvantaged groups (HDGs), including black people, women, youth, and individuals with disabilities.

Additionally, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has proposed a similar requirement, demanding 30% black ownership. Although this rule is currently on hold, its potential enforcement poses a significant barrier for Starlink.

Despite discussions in 2024 about easing these regulations for international companies, recent diplomatic tensions between the U.S. and South Africa have likely stalled Starlink’s prospects. Elon Musk has criticized South Africa’s economic empowerment laws, claiming they prevent Starlink from operating in the country. In response, the South African government halted investment discussions with Musk over what it described as his “racist” and “unprogressive” remarks.

Amid this uncertainty, SpaceSail appears to be positioning itself for entry into the South African market. The company has registered eight trademarks under telecommunications, computing, and scientific technology categories.

Given South Africa’s strong economic ties with China and shared BRICS membership, SpaceSail may find a smoother regulatory path compared to Starlink. Other Chinese firms, including Huawei and ZTE, have successfully navigated the country’s ownership rules, suggesting SpaceSail could do the same.

The company has already secured an agreement to launch services in Brazil, another BRICS member, by 2026, and has plans to expand to Kazakhstan.

If regulatory hurdles persist for Starlink, SpaceSail could establish itself as the dominant satellite broadband provider in South Africa and other regions where Musk’s service remains unavailable.

