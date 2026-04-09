Chinese student collapses and dies in room at JKUAT

A Chinese student on foreign exchange programme collapsed and died in his room at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture Technology in Juja, Kiambu County.

The cause of death of Xianpeng Li was not immediately known, police said.

He was pursuing a degree in Agricultural Ecosystem. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

Elsewhere in Marereni area, Kilifi County, a minor aged 11 died after he was hit by a falling palm tree.

Police who visited the scene said the boy died instantly after he was hit in the head.

The victim was resting under the tree with other children on April 8 in the afternoon when the tree fell off and trapped him fatally. Police said his skull was crushed and the body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

In Nyer’s Gatitu area, a man one Luka Gatimu Wamuyu, 57 who was admitted at Nyeri PGH died after an assault incident. He had been admitted at the hospital on April 7 with multiple injuries.

Police said they are now investigating murder in the incident.

Meanwhile, an epileptic man was found dead in a pool of water in Maili Saba area, Trans Nzoia County.

The victim’s body was found lying in a pool of water and in a forested area in Namanjala area, police said.

He was identified as David Kahindi, 30.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and other procedures.

And a suspect was arrested over the murder of one Joseph Kiragu in Dandora area, Nairobi. The suspect was arrested in Mathioya, Muranga County.

The suspect was moved to Nairobi for further grilling and arraignment.

The police said Kiragu’s body was found lying in a pool of blood after his murder on Tuesday.