Chiquis Rivera Siblings: A Bond Forged Through Tragedy

Chiquis Rivera, whose full name is Janney Marín Rivera, is an American singer, actress and television personality born on June 26, 1985, in Long Beach, California.

She is the eldest daughter of the late singer Jenni Rivera and began her singing career in 2014 with the release of her first single, Paloma Blanca, dedicated to her mother.

Chiquis has ventured into music, television, and business, releasing albums like Ahora in 2015 and Entre Botellas in 2018.

She is known for her work in regional Mexican music and has received awards for her contributions to the industry.

Additionally, Chiquis has appeared in reality shows, released a memoir titled, Forgiveness, and is also a businesswoman with endeavors like a cookbook called, Chiquis Keto.

Siblings

Chiquis has a diverse family with siblings from different relationships.

She has one younger sister named Jacquelin and one brother named Mikey from her parents’ first marriage.

Additionally, Chiquis has two half-siblings, Jenicka and Johnny Lopez, from her mother’s second marriage.

Her family includes her siblings Jacquelin and Mikey from her parents’ first marriage, as well as two half-siblings from her mother’s second marriage.

Parents

Chiquis is the daughter of the late singer Jenni Rivera and her first husband, José Trinidad Marín.

Her mother, Jenni Rivera, was a well-known singer and Mexican star who tragically passed away in a plane crash in 2012.

Chiquis has openly shared about her complex relationship with her mother, describing her as a tough woman but also highlighting the sweet moments they shared despite their differences.

Additionally, she has revealed personal struggles, such as being molested by her father after her parents’ separation, as detailed in her memoir.

Career

Chiquis has built a multifaceted career as a singer, television personality, actress and entrepreneur.

She began her singing career in 2014 with the release of her first single, Paloma Blanca, a tribute to her late mother, Jenni Rivera.

Chiquis has ventured into reality television, starring in shows like Jenni Rivera Presents: Chiquis & Raq-C and Chiquis n’ Control, which showcased her personal and professional life.

She has also produced music videos and acted in productions like Tattooed Love.

Additionally, Chiquis is an author, having released a memoir titled, Forgiveness, and a book called Unstoppable.

As an entrepreneur, she has delved into the culinary world with a cookbook named Chiquis Keto and has shown her business acumen by opening a blow dry salon.

Chiquis’ career is marked by her versatility, resilience, and ability to connect with audiences through various mediums.