Chris Diaz Appointed Executive Chairman Of Adili Group

Christopher Diaz is the new Executive Chairman at Adili Group.

Africa’s leading corporate advisory service provider announced the appointment of Diaz as both Executive Chairman of Adili Group and Director of Growth and New Markets for the Firms in Kenya and Tanzania.

Diaz will be charged with in driving pan- African growth, elevating strategic vision, and enhancing client impact.

Karim Anjarwalla, ALN Board Director and ALN Kenya Senior Partner, said in the statement that he is thrilled to welcome Diaz into the group’s pivotal role within their expanding businesses.

“His extensive experience and global perspective will be instrumental as we continue to refine our strategy and approach to new markets. By merging legal expertise, technology, and scalable delivery capabilities, Chris will play a key role in fostering trust and delivering sustainable outcomes for our clients,” said Karim.

Diaz is not a new name to Kenyan business circles thanks to his 30 years’ experience at various roles in local and global organizations that has seen him champion brand building, turning around businesses and play key roles at integrated business solutions plus growth strategy.

In 2017, Diaz created a global record for the first leader from Africa to win the prestigious Markies Award and was declared Marketing Leader of the year in the ceremony held in Vegas USA.

He is a respected conservationist and has contributed his time and expertise to the Kenya Wildlife Services.

Diaz while commenting on his appointments, earmarked the ambitious expansion plans underway at ALN Kenya, ALN Tanzania and Adili Group as his first commitment towards bolstering capabilities both across Africa and on a global scale.

“Serving as Executive Chairman at Adili Group and Director of Growth and New Markets at the Firms is a tremendous honour. I look forward to collaborating with and leveraging on the strengths of the ALN alliance.”

“ALN and Adili have incredibly talented leaders as problem-solvers, and there has never been a more crucial time for us to unite and bring our Africa-to- the-World strategy to fruition. I am deeply committed to empowering our clients to navigate complexity with confidence, transforming their operations, and discovering new avenues for growth,” said Diaz.

Diaz is a holder of a Bachelor of Commerce (Hons) in accounting, and a Master of Science in International Marketing from the United Kingdom (UK) and is a Fellow and holds a chartered status, of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (UK).

Ahead of his appointment, Diaz was the Group Director and East Africa’s leading FMCG Manufaturer Bidco Africa Limited where he had been a member of the board for the last 16 years and serving previously as Sales and Marketing Director.

Between 2020 to 2016, Diaz served at Kenya Airways as their Marketing Director where he worked closely with the SkyTeam alliance.

He has also contributed to the boards of Brand Kenya and Kenya Airports Authority. Diaz has served as a trustee of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) in the UK and holds certification as a coach from GE’s Crotonville school, New York.