Chris Kattan Siblings: All About Andrew Joslyn

Christopher Lee Kattan is an American actor and comedian.

He gained fame as a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1996 to 2003, where he created memorable characters like Mango and Mr. Peepers.

Kattan starred in the film A Night at the Roxbury and played Bob on the sitcom The Middle.

He has also been involved in various voice roles and recently announced a podcast titled Idiotically Speaking featuring fellow SNL alumni.

Siblings

Kattan has one half-brother, Andrew Joslyn.

Andrew is a talented musician and composer, known for his work in various musical projects.

He has collaborated with different artists and has a background in both classical and contemporary music.

Career

Kattan began his journey in the entertainment industry as a member of The Groundlings, an acclaimed improv and sketch comedy troupe based in Los Angeles.

This experience honed his comedic skills and provided him with a platform to showcase his talent.

His time with The Groundlings was instrumental in shaping his unique style of humor, which often blends physical comedy with character work.

Kattan joined the cast of Saturday Night Live in 1996, where he quickly became known for his memorable characters.

His most notable creations include Mr. Peepers, a quirky character known for his eccentric behavior and comedic physicality and Mango, a flamboyant, over-the-top character who was a parody of a male exotic dancer.

Mango’s catchphrases and distinctive mannerisms made him a fan favorite.

Kattan’s tenure on SNL lasted until 2003, during which he collaborated with various comedians and actors, further establishing his reputation in the comedy world.

Following his success on SNL, Kattan starred in the 1998 film A Night at the Roxbury, alongside Will Ferrell.

The film, based on a popular SNL sketch, follows two brothers who aspire to enter the world of nightlife and romance.

Though the film received mixed reviews, it has since gained a cult following.

Kattan also appeared in other films, including Corky Romano, where he played the title character, a bumbling veterinarian who becomes involved in a mob family’s criminal activities and The Last Man on Earth, a post-apocalyptic comedy series where he had a guest role, showcasing his versatility in different comedic settings.

In addition to his film work, Kattan has made numerous guest appearances on various television shows.

Notable roles include Bob on The Middle, where Kattan played a recurring role as a quirky character who worked at the family’s car dealership.

His comedic timing and character work were well-received by audiences. He also made guest appearances on How I Met Your Mother, further expanding his television repertoire.

Awards and accolades

Kattan has received several awards and nominations throughout his career.

Notably, he won the Bonehead Award for Best Actor at the Bare Bones International Film & Music Festival in 2013 for his role in Crazy Enough.

He was also nominated for two Teen Choice Awards: in 2000 for TV – Choice Personality for his work on Saturday Night Live and in 2001 for Choice Comedian.

Additionally, Kattan received a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the Hoboken International Film Festival in 2016 for his performance in Breaking Legs.

Personal life

Kattan was previously married to model Sunshine Deia Tutt on June 28, 2008.

Their marriage was short-lived, as they separated just 44 days later and finalized their divorce in February 2009.

On March 25, 2023, Kattan proposed to his girlfriend Maria Libri, a writer and former on-air personality, during a Wilco concert in Chicago.

The couple had met 18 months prior when Kattan performed stand-up in Springfield, Illinois.