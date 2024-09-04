Chris Kattan’s Net Worth

Chris Kattan, an American actor and comedian, has an estimated net worth of $4 million. He is best known for his work on the iconic NBC sketch comedy series “Saturday Night Live” (SNL), where he was a cast member for 148 episodes from 1996 to 2003. Beyond SNL, Kattan has made a name for himself through his performances in films like “A Night at the Roxbury,” “Corky Romano,” and “Undercover Brother.”

Early Life

Born Christopher Lee Kattan on October 19, 1970, in Culver City, California, Chris was raised in an entertainment-focused household. His father, Kip King, was an actor and voice actor, while his mother, Hajnalka E. Biro, was a former model who had posed for “Playboy.” Following his parents’ divorce, Chris was raised by his mother and stepfather, a Buddhist therapist and monk, at a Zen retreat on Mount Baldy outside Los Angeles. Later, he moved to Bainbridge Island, Washington, where he graduated from Bainbridge High School in 1989.

The Road to Comedy

Kattan’s comedic journey began in Los Angeles, where he became involved with various comedy troupes, including The Groundlings, a group his father helped establish. This early experience laid the foundation for his career, leading to small TV roles, including an appearance on “NewsRadio.”

“Saturday Night Live”

Kattan’s big break came when he joined the cast of “Saturday Night Live” in 1996. During his tenure, he became known for his energetic and eccentric characters, such as Mango, Mr. Peepers, and Doug Butabi, one half of the Butabi Brothers alongside Will Ferrell. The Butabi Brothers became so popular that they inspired the film “A Night at the Roxbury.” Kattan also portrayed memorable characters like Azrael Abyss, Gay Hitler, Suel Forrester, and Kyle DeMarco, as well as doing celebrity impressions of figures like Al Pacino, Ricky Martin, and Ben Affleck.

Post-SNL Career

After leaving SNL in 2003, Kattan continued to work in television and film. He was initially cast in the 2004 Broadway production of Stephen Sondheim’s “The Frogs,” but was replaced before the show opened. Kattan later starred in the 2009 IFC miniseries “Bollywood Hero,” a semi-autobiographical project that depicted his struggles transitioning from a comic actor to a leading man. From 2009 to 2014, he played a supporting role in the ABC sitcom “The Middle.” Kattan also made guest appearances on shows like “How I Met Your Mother” and reprised his SNL character Mango in Missy Elliott’s 2014 music video “Shut It Down.”

In 2017, Kattan participated in the 24th season of “Dancing with the Stars,” although he was the first celebrity to be eliminated. His performance was hindered by a neck injury he sustained during a 2001 SNL sketch, which led to multiple surgeries and limited his mobility.

Personal Life

Kattan married model Sunshine Deia Tutt in June 2008, but the couple separated just eight weeks later and finalized their divorce in February 2009. Kattan has been open about the challenges he’s faced, including his neck injury and the subsequent surgeries that followed.

Real Estate Ventures

Kattan has also been involved in real estate. In September 2001, he purchased a home in the Hollywood Hills for just over $1 million. He later listed the property for sale in January 2014 for nearly $2 million and eventually sold it for $1.55 million in August of that year.

