Hrithik Roshan Net Worth 2025

Hrithik Roshan, one of Bollywood’s most iconic actors, has not only dazzled audiences with his stellar performances but also built an impressive financial portfolio. His estimated net worth in 2025 stands at a staggering INR 3,181 crore (approximately $375 million), making him one of the wealthiest actors in the Indian film industry.

Hrithik Roshan Net Worth INR 3,181 crore (approximately $375 million) Date of Birth January 10, 1974 Place of Birth Mumbai, Maharashtra Nationality Indian Profession Actor

HRX

Hrithik Roshan’s fitness and lifestyle brand, HRX, has played a pivotal role in his financial ascent. Launched in 2013, HRX has grown to generate over INR 1,000 crore in revenue by 2024, according to MoneyControl and Hindustan Times. The brand, which Myntra acquired a majority stake in shortly after its launch, offers a range of fitness apparel, footwear, and workout accessories.

Hrithik’s reputation as a fitness icon has significantly boosted HRX’s appeal, making it one of the most recognized athleisure brands in India. HRX’s current brand valuation is estimated at INR 200 crore (approximately USD 24 million), further cementing his status as a successful entrepreneur.

Hrithik Roshan Annual Earnings from Movies

Known for his blockbuster hits, Hrithik charges approximately INR 75 crore (USD 9 million) per film. His annual income is estimated at INR 260 crore (USD 31.2 million), with a monthly income of INR 20 crore (USD 2.4 million). He also earns around INR 5 crore (USD 600,000) per social media post, showcasing his influence beyond the silver screen.

From 2012 to 2019, Hrithik consistently featured in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list, peaking at ninth position in 2014.

Hrithik Roshan Brand Endorsements

Hrithik’s journey as a brand ambassador began in 2000, following the success of his debut film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. He signed lucrative endorsement deals with Coca-Cola, Hero Honda, and Tamarind, earning INR 3 crore (USD 360,611) each. Over the years, he has endorsed luxury brands like Provogue, Parle Hide and Seek, and Reliance Communications, charging up to INR 12 crore (USD 1.4 million) per deal.

Real Estate and Luxury Cars

The actor owns several luxurious properties, including two apartments on Juhu-Versova Link Road in Mumbai, collectively valued at INR 165 crore (USD 19.7 million). He also has a 7-acre farmhouse in Lonavala and properties in posh localities across Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore.

Hrithik’s car collection is equally impressive, featuring brands like BMW, Mercedes, Ferrari, Porsche, Volvo, Audi, and a Mustang. His custom-designed vanity van, worth INR 3 crore (USD 360,588), adds a touch of extravagance to his lifestyle.

Hrithik Roshan Net Worth Growth

Hrithik Roshan’s financial journey reflects consistent growth. In 2023, his net worth was INR 2,911 crore (USD 350 million), compared to INR 2,703 crore (USD 325 million) in 2022, and INR 2,495 crore (USD 300 million) in 2021. With projections suggesting a 40% increase in his net worth over the next three years, Hrithik Roshan’s financial empire shows no signs of slowing down.

