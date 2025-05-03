Businessman Rajiv Ruparelia dies in early morning car crash at Busabala flyover

In the early hours of Saturday, May 3, 2025, Uganda awoke to the devastating news of the untimely death of Rajiv Ruparelia, a prominent businessman and son of tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia. The 35-year-old Managing Director of the Ruparelia Group tragically lost his life in a fiery car crash at the Busabala Flyover in Wakiso District.

Rajiv was driving his high-performance Nissan GTR (registration UAT 638L) along the Kajjansi–Munyonyo Road when the vehicle collided with temporary concrete barriers at the Busabala Flyover junction shortly after midnight. The impact caused the car to overturn and catch fire, resulting in his instant death .

According to veteran journalist and family friend Andrew Mwenda, Rajiv had just returned from London and was en route to Munyonyo to serve as a groomsman at a close friend’s wedding scheduled for later that morning .

Rajiv’s sudden passing has sent shockwaves throughout Uganda. As the Managing Director of the Ruparelia Group, he played a pivotal role in overseeing ventures spanning real estate, education, hospitality, and finance. His leadership was instrumental in modernizing operations and creating employment opportunities across the nation .

Tributes have poured in from various sectors. Speaker of Parliament Anita Among described Rajiv as “a dynamic, visionary leader whose legacy will live on.” Opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, expressed his shock and sadness, noting Rajiv’s humility and generosity .

Monitor

The Uganda Police Force has confirmed that investigations into the crash are ongoing. Preliminary reports suggest that the vehicle hit temporary concrete structures, causing it to overturn and catch fire . The incident has sparked public outrage over road safety measures, with many questioning the visibility and placement of temporary barriers on major roads.

Beyond his business acumen, Rajiv was known for his passion for motorsports, philanthropy, and commitment to national development. He is survived by his parents, Sudhir and Jyotsna Ruparelia, and a three-year-old daughter. Funeral arrangements are underway, with the family considering cremation or burial, pending the arrival of relatives from abroad .

Rajiv’s legacy as a visionary entrepreneur and compassionate leader will undoubtedly endure, leaving an indelible mark on Uganda’s socio-economic landscape.