Goons Raid GSU Camp In Angata Barrikoi, Narok, Vandalize Property

An unknown number of goons raided a deserted police camp in Angata Barrikoi, Narok County and vandalized property.

This is after the goons learnt that the General Service Unit personnel who had been posted there were all moved on May 2, 2025.

This followed a directive by Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja on April 29 that the entire team be moved over their alleged involvement in the shooting of six villagers in a clash with police.

Police explained that a group of goons from Gwetembe Kuria East, Ntimaru Subcounty in Migori County crossed the Narok and Migori County border and entered the deserted GSU camp after realising that the personnel had left.

The goons destroyed the building structures and took away wth all iron sheets, water tanks, timbers, parts of uni hut and other valuables left behind.

Police said they are yet to make an arrest or recovery. The team was critical in the area in taming cattle rustling menace and other crimes.

Earlier on, a sugarcane plantation covering an unknown number of acres was set ablaze by unknown individuals in Angata Barrikoi, Transmara South Sub county.

This comes days after six people were killed and others injured following a confrontation with police in the area over a disputed piece of land.

Emergency teams responded to the scene in efforts to contain the spread of the fire.

There was little to salvage, witnesses said.

Tension continued to grow in the area amid fresh claims and counter claims on the disputed 6,000 piece of land.

At least six people were killed and 15 others injured in a clash between locals and police.

The incident is under probe.

An autopsy was conducted on five of the bodies and confirmed they died from gunshot wounds.

The five are Gideon Kipkorir Koech aged 15, Nickson Rono, 25, Joseph Rono, 53, Isaiah Kipkoech Ng’etich, 21, and Paul Barsuben Kipkemoi, 50.

According to the postmortems undertaken, Gideon, Nickson and Joseph were shot in the head while Isaiah and Paul had body shots.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Mulele Ingonga gave police seven days to investigate the killing of the six people.

He told police to submit the probe file in seven days for his perusal.

“Pursuant to Article 157 (4) of the Constitution of Kenya, I direct those investigations be carried out expeditiously.

The resultant investigation file should be forwarded to my office not later than seven (7) days from the date hereof for advice and directions,” he said in a letter to the Inspector General of police Douglas Kanja dated April 30, 2025.

Kanja Tuesday April 29 vowed to take decisive action against his juniors accused of using excessive force during a violent clash with protesting residents.

Kanja apologised for the police’s heavy-handed response and ordered the immediate transfer of the area DCI commander and General Service Unit officers linked to the incident.

He listened to calls for a speedy resolution to a longstanding land dispute that sparked the deadly demonstrations, where so far 15 people, including five police officers, are recovering from injuries.

He was accompanied by his deputy Eliud Lagat and DCI boss Mohamed Amin.

Leaders at the meeting demanded a thorough probe into the incident and a lasting solution to the land dispute.

The land, spanning over 6,000 acres, is now the subject of a protracted court battle with locals claiming to have ownership documents.

This is after the land was divided into two portions one single owner having 3000 acres and the rest being shared by the current group opposed to planned demarcation.

Kanja vowed swift and decisive action against the officers involved in the violence, pledging that those responsible would face the full extent of the law.

“Any officer who operated outside the law will carry his cross,” Kanja said.

Kanja further ordered the immediate transfer of senior police officers and GSU officers stationed in the area to allow for calm.

The police boss also ordered DCI Amin to investigate the deadly confrontation, says locals who attacked and injured five police officers, who are among the 15 people injured, will also face the law.

There are fears crime will increase in the area with police being moved at large.