Patricia Clarkson Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Actress

Patricia Davies Clarkson, born on December 29, 1959, in New Orleans, Louisiana, is an acclaimed American actress known for her versatile performances across film, television, and theater.

Raised in the Algiers neighborhood, she grew up in a dynamic household shaped by her mother, Jackie Clarkson, a prominent local politician and councilwoman, and her father, Arthur “Buzz” Clarkson, a school administrator at Louisiana State University’s School of Medicine.

Patricia’s early passion for the arts led her to study speech pathology at Louisiana State University before transferring to Fordham University, where she earned a drama degree summa cum laude.

She later graduated with a Master of Fine Arts from the Yale School of Drama, setting the stage for a remarkable career.

Siblings

Patricia is the youngest of five sisters, a tight-knit group raised with an egalitarian ethos by their parents, who treated them as equals.

The Clarkson sisters—Jacquelyn Rutgers Clarkson, Diane Hastings, Cindy Alsfeld, and Kevi Sanders—are accomplished in their own right, collectively holding ten university degrees.

Jacquelyn, the eldest, holds a Ph.D. in environmental epidemiology and has served as a vice president for a multinational corporation.

Cindy, a lawyer and realtor, is a mother of four. Kevi, an entrepreneur and realtor, also has children.

The sisters’ close bond has been a cornerstone of Patricia’s life, with her describing them as “remarkable women who are incredibly helpful and wise.”

One of Patricia’s nephews, Mac Alsfeld, son of Cindy, is an actor, writer, and director known for works like Life of the Party and The Bobcat Boys.

Career

Clarkson began on the New York stage, debuting in the 1986 Broadway production of The House of Blue Leaves and earning praise for roles in Eastern Standard and A Streetcar Named Desire.

Her film debut came in 1987 as Catherine Ness in Brian De Palma’s The Untouchables, followed by a supporting role in The Dead Pool.

Early struggles in the 1990s gave way to a breakthrough with her portrayal of a drug-addicted actress in the 1998 independent film High Art, which earned her critical acclaim.

This role propelled her into a string of notable performances in films like The Green Mile, Far from Heaven, The Station Agent, and Pieces of April.

She gained further recognition for her recurring role as Sarah O’Connor in HBO’s Six Feet Under and later starred in mainstream hits like The Maze Runner series and comedies such as Easy A.

Clarkson’s theater work continued with a Tony-nominated role in The Elephant Man in 2014, and she starred in the HBO miniseries Sharp Objects in 2018, showcasing her ability to inhabit complex characters.

Her recent work includes the espionage thriller series Gray in 2023.

Accolades

Clarkson’s won a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Series for Sharp Objects in 2018 and secured two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Six Feet Under in 2002 and 2006.

Her performance in Pieces of April earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in 2003, along with a Golden Globe nomination.

Clarkson received a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress for The Elephant Man in 2014 and won a British Independent Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for The Party in 2017.

She has also been nominated for five Screen Actors Guild Awards, including one for The Station Agent, and received honors from the New York Film Critics Circle and the National Society of Film Critics for Far from Heaven.

In 2003, she was awarded a Special Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival for her work in multiple films, including The Station Agent and Pieces of April.

Additionally, Clarkson was honored with a Volta Award at the 2010 Jameson Dublin International Film Festival for her career achievements, cementing her status as a respected figure in the industry.