Arrested Filmmakers Were Editing A Political Music Video On A Funeral When Nabbed

The four filmmakers who were arrested and later released were preparing for the launch of a critical music video at their studio in Karen, Nairobi.

Insiders said the music video was set for launch on Monday May 5 when police struck.

The said video is on a satirical funeral which some see as politically motivated to attack some leaders.

“They were arrested because of that video that was to launch on Monday and which shows people celebrating at a funeral which is political in nature and which I don’t see as criminal,” said an official aware of the issue.

Those involved in the production of the BBC’s documentary Blood Parliament have denied the four were involved in the process.

A statement from the BBC Press Office, however, stated that the four filmmakers were not involved in the making of the exposé.

“We have been made aware of the arrest of four journalists in Kenya. To confirm, they were not involved in any way in the making of BBC Africa Eye’s Blood Parliament documentary,” the statement read in part.

Kenyan activist and photojournalist Boniface Mwangi also clarified that the four filmmakers work in his organisation, Sema Ukweli.

“They are my colleagues at Sema Ukweli and their arrest is worrying because they were not involved in the production of Blood Parliament. Some of the things confiscated belong to our organisation and it’s concerning that our government is afraid of the truth,” Mwangi posted on Instagram.

“There’s nothing wrong with Blood Parliament. What they should do is investigate the killer cops who murdered innocent young people.”

Police released the four film makers who had been arrested over claims of false publication without any charges.

Nicholas Wambugu, Brian Adagala, Mark Karubiu and Christopher Wamae were released on free bond but without their devices, lawyers said.

This means police are still investigating their work.

A group of lawyers and activists flocked Pangani and Muthaiga police stations demanding their release.

They said the police move was out to intimidate the four.

Police bowed to pressure and set them free on Saturday May 3 but without their tools of work which they had confiscated.

The Chairperson of the Kenya Film and Television Professionals Association (KFPTA) Ezekiel ‘Ezy’ Onyango had said their equipment and data storage devices were seized during the operation.

“We have been informed that they are facing charges related to publishing false information and cyberbullying, and we call on the relevant authorities to provide full transparency regarding these charges and the conditions under which the filmmakers are being held,” he said in a statement.

“The Act, particularly Section 23, criminalizes false publication and has previously come under fire from digital rights groups for being vague and open to abuse.”

He said the association stands in full| solidarity with the arrested colleagues, their families, and the entire creative community. “We are mobilising legal and institutional support to ensure that justice is served, their safety is guaranteed, and the right of all filmmakers to create independently and without fear is upheld.”

“To my fellow creatives and the public, let me be clear: The criminalisation of filmmakers for carrying out their work is unacceptable. I know you’re frustrated,

distressed, and upset, but I urge you to remain calm, vigilant, and

supportive as we engage with the authorities to secure their immediate release,” he said.

Their arrest may be linked to a recent documentary project exploring politically sensitive topics including the BBC’s Blood Parliament.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and the Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) issued statements calling for immediate access to legal representation for the accused and a public explanation of the charges.

LSK president Faith Odhiambo said a free and independent media is an indispensable facilitator of a democratic society.

“To safeguard freedom of the media, Article 34(2) of the Constitution prohibits the state from penalising any person for any opinion or view or the content of any broadcast, publication, or dissemination.”

There was no immediate comment from police over latest developments of May 2 and 3, 2025.