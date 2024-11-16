Chris Kirkpatrick Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Singer

Christopher Kirkpatrick is an American singer, songwriter, dancer, and actor.

He co-founded the iconic boy band *NSYNC, which sold over 70 million records.

Known for his countertenor voice, Kirkpatrick contributed to hits like Bye Bye Bye and Tearing Up My Heart 45.

After the band’s hiatus in 2002, largely due to Justin Timberlake’s solo success, Kirkpatrick expressed feelings of animosity and confusion among members but has since moved on.

He remains active in music and television, including appearances on The Masked Singer and Trolls Band Together.

Siblings

Chris has four half-sisters, namely Molly, Kate, Emily, and Taylor.

He was raised by his mother, Beverly Eustice, after his father left when he was young.

The family faced significant financial hardships during his childhood, which influenced his upbringing and career path.

Career

Kirkpatrick began his career in the entertainment industry at a young age, participating in various musical endeavors such as singing in a church choir and performing in local talent shows.

In the late 1990s, he co-founded the iconic boy band NSYNC alongside Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, and Lance Bass.

The group quickly rose to fame with their self-titled debut album released in 1997, which featured hits like I Want You Back.

During their peak years from the late 1990s to early 2000s, NSYNC became one of the most successful boy bands in history.

They sold over 70 million records worldwide and received multiple Grammy nominations and wins, as well as accolades from the American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards.

Their energetic performances and harmonious sound produced iconic tracks such as Bye Bye Bye, It’s Gonna Be Me and Tearing Up My Heart, which became staples of pop music and solidified their place in pop culture.

After NSYNC went on hiatus in 2002, Kirkpatrick explored various avenues within the entertainment industry.

Also Read: Lance Bass Siblings: Meet Stacy Bass

He formed an alternative rock band called Nigel’s 11, showcasing his versatility beyond the pop genre.

Additionally, he participated in the reality competition show Gone Country in 2007, where he competed with other celebrities for a chance to record a country music single.

Kirkpatrick has also made a name for himself in voice acting, most notably lending his voice to Chip Skylark, a recurring character on the animated series The Fairly OddParents.

Chip is portrayed as a teen pop star known for his catchy songs and charming personality, allowing Kirkpatrick to showcase his vocal talents in a different medium.

In recent years, Kirkpatrick has continued to engage with fans through various projects.

While NSYNC has not officially reunited for a full tour since their hiatus, members have occasionally come together for special events, including performances at award shows.

He has also made guest appearances on shows like The Masked Singer, where he showcased his singing talent while competing anonymously.

Furthermore, he contributed to the soundtrack of the animated film Trolls Band Together (2023), further solidifying his connection to family-friendly entertainment.

Awards and accolades

Kirkpatrick has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career, primarily as a member of the boy band NSYNC.

The group sold over 70 million records worldwide, becoming one of the best-selling boy bands in history.

They won multiple awards, including two Grammy Awards, and received several American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards.

In 2018, all five members of *NSYNC reunited to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a significant recognition of their impact on the music industry.

Kirkpatrick’s contributions to NSYNC included lead vocals on various tracks, further establishing his reputation as a talented performer.

His work in television has also garnered attention, with appearances on shows like The Masked Singer, where he showcased his singing abilities and competitive spirit.