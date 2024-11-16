Lance Bass Siblings: Meet Stacy Bass

James Lance Bass, born on May 4, 1979, is an American singer, dancer, actor, and producer, best known as the bass singer for the pop boy band *NSYNC, which sold over 70 million records globally.

He starred in the film On the Line and produced various projects through his companies.

Bass trained as a cosmonaut and was set for a space mission that ultimately fell through.

He publicly came out as gay in 2006 and married Michael Turchin in 2014.

Bass is also active in philanthropy and diabetes advocacy.

Siblings

Lance has one older sister named Stacy Bass.

He was born on May 4, 1979, in Laurel, Mississippi, and grew up in a close-knit family with his parents, Jim and Diane Bass, who supported his early interest in music and performance.

Career

Bass is best known as the bass singer of the iconic boy band NSYNC, which achieved tremendous success in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

He joined the group in 1995, alongside Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Joey Fatone.

*NSYNC quickly rose to fame, becoming one of the most successful boy bands of all time.

Their self-titled debut album was released in 1997, followed by No Strings Attached in 2000 and Celebrity in 2001.

The band produced numerous hits, including Bye Bye Bye, It’s Gonna Be Me, and Tearing Up My Heart, and garnered several awards, including American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards.

However, after their hiatus in 2002, the group members pursued solo projects, and while they have reunited for special events since then, they have not released new music as a collective.

In addition to his music career, Lance Bass ventured into acting.

He made his film debut in 2001 with On the Line, a romantic comedy where he played a supporting role alongside Emmanuelle Chriqui.

He has also made guest appearances on various television shows, including The Simpsons and The Bold and the Beautiful, as well as reality shows like Dancing with the Stars, where he finished third in Season 7.

His versatility as an entertainer is further showcased through his voice acting work in animated projects.

Bass has also established himself as an entrepreneur with his production ventures.

He founded Bacon & Eggs, a production company that focuses on developing content across various media platforms.

Through Lance Bass Productions, he has been involved in producing films and television shows, further expanding his influence within the entertainment industry.

In a unique chapter of his career, Lance Bass trained as a cosmonaut with the intention of going to space.

In 2002, he underwent rigorous training at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in Russia.

Although he faced financial challenges that ultimately prevented him from flying to space, his journey highlighted the intersection of celebrity culture and space exploration.

Lance is also a prominent advocate for LGBTQ+ rights.

He publicly came out as gay in 2006 and has since used his platform to raise awareness about issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community.

For his advocacy efforts, he received the Human Rights Campaign Visibility Award.

Beyond LGBTQ+ rights, he is involved with various charitable organizations focused on diabetes awareness—having type 1 diabetes himself—and animal rights.

Awards and accolades

Bass has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career, reflecting his achievements in music, acting, and advocacy.

He won the Golden Apple Award for Male Discovery of the Year in 2001.

Bass has also been recognized at the MTV TRL Awards, winning an award in 2003 for shutting down Times Square with NSYNC.

In addition to these honors, he received the Human Rights Campaign Visibility Award in 2006 for his advocacy work within the LGBTQ+ community.

His contributions to film include the Audience Award for Documentary Feature for Kidnapped for Christ at its Slamdance premiere and a Best Documentary award at the Manhattan International Film Festival for Mississippi I Am.

Bass’s music career has earned him multiple Grammy nominations, two RIAA Diamond Awards, and recognition from the American Music Awards and People’s Choice Awards.

His autobiography, Out of Sync, debuted on the New York Times Best Seller list, further solidifying his impact on popular culture.