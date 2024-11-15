Suzanne Schulting Siblings: Meet Marieke and Jolien Schulting

Suzanne Schulting, born on September 25, 1997, in Groningen, Netherlands, is a prominent short track and long track speed skater.

She made history at the 2018 Winter Olympics by winning the Netherlands’ first gold medal in short track speed skating and has since secured three Olympic golds overall.

Schulting is a two-time World Champion and a three-time European Champion.

Recently, she qualified for the Dutch long track World Cup team but is recovering from an ankle fracture sustained during the 2023 World Championships.

Siblings

Suzanne has two siblings, namely Marieke Schulting and Jolien Schulting.

However, not much is known about the two as they live a private life compared to their famous sister.

Career

Schulting began her skating career at a young age, initially participating in inline skating before transitioning to ice skating.

Her natural talent and dedication quickly became evident, leading her to pursue competitive speed skating.

Schulting’s breakthrough in short track speed skating came during the 2018 Winter Olympics held in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

She made history by winning the gold medal in the women’s 1000m event, becoming the first Dutch woman to achieve this feat in short track.

Additionally, she contributed to the Dutch team’s success by securing a bronze medal in the women’s 3000m relay.

This remarkable performance established her as one of the leading figures in short track speed skating.

Following her Olympic debut, Schulting continued to excel on the international stage.

At the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, she further solidified her status by winning three medals: gold in the 1000m, gold in the 3000m relay, and silver in the 1500m.

This impressive haul made her one of the standout athletes of the Games and showcased her versatility and skill.

In addition to her Olympic success, Schulting has consistently performed well at both World Championships and European Championships.

She is a two-time World Champion, having won titles in 2019 and 2021, which have contributed to her reputation as one of the best short track skaters globally.

Furthermore, she has claimed three European titles (2018, 2019, and 2020), demonstrating her dominance within Europe.

In recent years, Schulting has also ventured into long track speed skating and qualified for the Dutch long track World Cup team.

However, her progress was hindered by an ankle fracture sustained during the 2023 World Championships.

Despite this setback, her transition into long track showcases her versatility as an athlete.

Accolades

Schulting has achieved remarkable accolades throughout her speed skating career.

She is a three-time Olympic gold medalist, having won her first gold in the 1000m at the 2018 Winter Olympics, where she also earned a bronze in the 3000m relay.

At the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, she defended her title in the 1000m, won gold in the 3000m relay, and added a silver in the 500m and a bronze in the 1500m, making her the first woman to earn four medals at a single Olympics in short track speed skating124.

In addition to her Olympic success, Schulting is a two-time overall World Champion (2019, 2021) and has three overall European Championship titles (2019, 2020, 2021).

She also set the world and Olympic records for the 1000m with a time of 1:26.514 during the quarterfinals at the Beijing Games.