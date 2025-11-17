Chris Long Siblings: Meet Kyle Howard Long and Howie Long Jr.

Christopher Howard Long, born on March 28, 1985, in Santa Monica, California, is a retired American professional football player who made a significant impact as a defensive end in the National Football League (NFL) over an 11-season career.

Growing up in a family deeply rooted in football, Long emerged as a standout athlete from a young age, excelling in multiple sports during his high school years at St. Anne’s-Belfield School in Charlottesville, Virginia.

His passion for the game was evident early on, leading him to the University of Virginia, where he played college football for the Cavaliers from 2004 to 2007.

Beyond the field, Long has distinguished himself as a philanthropist, founding the Chris Long Foundation to address issues like clean water access and education in underserved communities.

He is also known for his engaging personality in media, currently serving as a panelist on the weekly highlight show Inside the NFL since 2023 and hosting the popular Green Light with Chris Long podcast.

Chris shares a close bond with his two younger brothers, both of whom have carved paths in the NFL sphere, creating a household synonymous with gridiron excellence.

His immediate younger brother, Kyle Howard Long, born on December 5, 1988, followed in the family footsteps as a professional offensive guard.

Drafted 20th overall by the Chicago Bears in the 2013 NFL Draft, Kyle enjoyed a seven-season career marked by three Pro Bowl selections from 2013 to 2015, establishing himself as a formidable presence on the offensive line despite battling injuries later on.

After retiring, Kyle transitioned into broadcasting, joining CBS Sports in 2020 as an NFL analyst and later co-hosting The NFL Today+.

The family’s competitive spirit shone through in memorable on-field moments, such as when Chris and Kyle faced off in a 2015 Wild Card playoff game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Bears, and even in a lighthearted scuffle during a 2013 Rams-Bears matchup where Chris intervened to break up a tussle involving his sibling.

Chris’s other younger brother, Howie Long Jr., born in 1990, opted for a behind-the-scenes role in the sport.

Currently serving as a scouting and personnel assistant for the Las Vegas Raiders Howie Jr. represents the administrative side of the NFL.

Long’s professional football odyssey began with immense promise when the St. Louis Rams selected him second overall in the 2008 NFL Draft, making him the highest-drafted defensive player that year and the first University of Virginia Cavalier taken in the first round since 1986.

Stepping into a rebuilding Rams squad, Long wasted no time, starting all 16 games as a rookie and earning a spot on the NFL All-Rookie Team with 2.0 sacks and 13 tackles for loss.

His tenure in St. Louis spanned eight seasons, during which he evolved into a relentless pass rusher, amassing 55.5 sacks, his career high coming in 2011 with 13.0, while leading the league in quarterback disruptions multiple times, including hurries in 2010 and 2011.

Despite the team’s struggles, Long’s consistency shone through, as he was named a Pro Bowl alternate five straight years from 2010 to 2014 and notched career-best performances like three sacks in a single game against the New Orleans Saints in 2011, earning him NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Seeking a fresh start, Long signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots in 2016, where he contributed 4.5 sacks in 15 games and played a pivotal rotational role on the defensive line during their Super Bowl run.

The following year, he joined the Philadelphia Eagles on another short-term contract, delivering 5.5 sacks and invaluable veteran leadership en route to a championship.

Injuries limited his 2018 output to just one game, prompting his retirement announcement in June 2019 at age 34.

Over 162 games, Long totaled 70.5 sacks, 310 tackles, and 34 passes defended, retiring as a two-time Super Bowl champion who bridged rebuilding phases and title chases with unwavering professionalism.

In college, Long capped his Virginia tenure by winning the prestigious Ted Hendricks Award in 2007 as the nation’s top defensive end, after tying for third nationally with 13.0 sacks and earning two-time All-ACC and All-American status.

Transitioning to the pros, his rookie season accolades included selection to the NFL All-Rookie Team, a nod to his immediate contributions amid a dismal 2-14 Rams campaign.

Long’s prime years brought consistent recognition as a Pro Bowl alternate from 2010 through 2014, highlighting his dominance as a pass rusher who led the NFL in hurries three consecutive seasons and quarterback disruptions twice.

The pinnacle of his playing days arrived in the playoffs: he hoisted the Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl LI with the Patriots in 2017, then etched his name in history by winning Super Bowl LII with the Eagles later that year, one of only six players to claim consecutive titles with different teams.

Beyond statistics, Long’s legacy shines brightest through his 2018 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, the league’s highest honor for a player’s community service, recognizing his donation of his entire $14 million Eagles salary to charities supporting education, scholarships, and clean water initiatives via his foundation.