Chris Olave Siblings: Get to Know Isiah and Josh

Christian Josiah Olave, born June 27, 2000, is a professional wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints in the NFL.

He played college football at Ohio State, where he set a school record with 35 career touchdown receptions.

Drafted 11th overall in 2022, Olave had a standout rookie season, recording 72 receptions for 1,042 yards and four touchdowns.

Unfortunately, he has been sidelined since Week 9 of the 2024 season due to concussions and has been ruled out for the season finale against the Buccaneers.

Siblings

Chris has two older brothers, Isiah and Josh.

Both brothers have been supportive throughout his athletic career, providing a competitive environment that helped shape Chris’s development as a player.

The family maintains a close bond, with Chris often expressing gratitude for their support and influence in his life and career.

College career

Olave had a standout college career at Ohio State, where he played from 2018 to 2021.

He was a highly regarded recruit from Mission Hills, California, and chose to join Ohio State, a program known for producing top-tier NFL talent.

In his freshman year in 2018, Olave made an immediate impact by playing in all 14 games.

He recorded 12 receptions for 197 yards and three touchdowns, showcasing his potential as a deep threat.

As he progressed into his sophomore year in 2019, Olave emerged as a key player for the Buckeyes.

He finished the season with 49 receptions for 849 yards and 12 touchdowns, helping Ohio State reach the College Football Playoff.

In the following year, during the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened season of 2020, Olave continued to shine, catching 50 passes for 729 yards and seven touchdowns.

In his senior year in 2021, Olave returned to Ohio State and had a record-breaking season.

He finished with 65 receptions for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns, solidifying his status as one of the top wide receivers in college football.

Throughout his college career, he received numerous accolades, including being named to the All-Big Ten First Team and earning consensus All-American honors.

NFL career

Olave was selected 11th overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2022 NFL Draft, making him one of the first wide receivers taken that year.

In his rookie season, he quickly established himself as a key part of the Saints’ offense, recording 72 receptions for 1,042 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

His ability to run precise routes and create separation earned him praise from coaches and teammates alike.

In his second season in 2023, Olave built on his rookie success with an impressive performance that included 87 receptions for 1,123 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

He became a primary target in the Saints’ passing game and was known for his explosive plays and ability to make contested catches.

However, during the 2024 season, Olave faced challenges with injuries, particularly concussions, which sidelined him starting from Week 9 and ultimately ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

Accolades

In college, Olave was recognized as a two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020 and 2021, and he earned third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2019.

He was also named a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which honors the most outstanding receiver in college football, and was included on the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award watch list.

Additionally, he was a candidate for the Senior CLASS Award, recognizing excellence in community service, classroom, character, and competition.

In the NFL, Olave was selected to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2022 after an impressive rookie season where he recorded 72 receptions for 1,042 yards and four touchdowns.