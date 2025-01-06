Carson Steele Siblings: Meet Kesslar Steele

Carson Steele, born on October 21, 2002, is an American professional fullback for the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL.

He played college football at Ball State and UCLA, showcasing impressive skills and earning accolades such as Indiana’s Mr. Football in 2020.

Steele went undrafted in 2024 but made the Chiefs’ roster as a hybrid running back/fullback.

In his rookie season, he has contributed on special teams and is expected to take on a larger role due to injuries in the running back lineup.

Siblings

Carson has one sibling, an older sister named Kesslar Steele, who is three years his senior.

Kesslar recently got married, and during her wedding, Carson made his NFL debut with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Despite missing the wedding, their bond remains strong, with Carson affectionately referring to her as a “giant teddy bear” and acknowledging her significant support throughout his life and career.

College career

Steele began his college football journey at Ball State University in 2021, where he made an immediate impact as a freshman.

He rushed for 891 yards and scored six touchdowns, establishing himself as a key player in the Ball State offense.

His performance during this season laid the groundwork for what would become a standout collegiate career.

In his sophomore year, Steele experienced a breakout season, amassing an impressive 1,556 rushing yards and scoring 14 touchdowns.

His remarkable performance earned him First-Team All-MAC (Mid-American Conference) honors, solidifying his reputation as one of the top running backs in the conference.

Steele showcased his ability to break tackles and gain significant yardage, demonstrating both speed and power that caught the attention of scouts and fans alike.

After two successful years at Ball State, Steele transferred to UCLA for the 2023 season.

At UCLA, he continued to excel, rushing for 847 yards and scoring six touchdowns.

His versatility allowed him to contribute not only in the running game but also as a receiver out of the backfield.

This season further enhanced his recognition and prepared him for the competitive landscape of the NFL.

NFL career

Despite his impressive college career, Carson Steele went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft.

However, he was quickly signed by the Kansas City Chiefs, a team known for its dynamic offense.

In his rookie season, Steele has primarily been utilized as a fullback but has also taken on roles in special teams.

His ability to block for running backs and protect the quarterback has made him a valuable asset to the team.

As injuries plagued the Chiefs’ running back lineup, Steele’s role is expected to expand, providing him with opportunities to showcase his skills in more significant game situations.

Accolades

In high school, Steele was named Indiana’s Mr. Football in 2020 and earned the MaxPreps Indiana Player of the Year award after leading Centre Grove High School to a 14-0 record and the Class 6A state championship.

He finished his high school career with impressive stats, totaling 5,907 rushing yards and 82 touchdowns.

During his college career, Steele garnered significant recognition at both Ball State and UCLA.

At Ball State, he was honored as a First-Team All-MAC selection in 2022, where he also received the MAC Running Back of the Year title and was named CFN Honorable American All-American.

He led the MAC in rushing yards that season with 1,556 yards and ranked ninth nationally in rushing touchdowns with 14.

In addition to these honors, Steele was a two-time MAC West Offensive Player of the Week during the 2022 season.

He was also recognized as a candidate for the prestigious Doak Walker Award in 2023 while at UCLA, highlighting his continued excellence on the field.