Christina Hendricks Siblings: All About Aaron Hendricks

Christina Hendricks, born on May 3, 1975, in Knoxville, Tennessee, is an acclaimed American actress and former model.

She gained widespread recognition for her role as Joan Holloway in the Emmy-winning series Mad Men, which earned her six Primetime Emmy nominations and several Screen Actors Guild Awards for Best Ensemble.

Hendricks grew up in various locations, including Portland, Oregon, and Twin Falls, Idaho, before moving to Fairfax, Virginia, at age 13.

She began her career as a model at 18 and transitioned to acting, landing roles in series like Beggars and Choosers and Firefly before her breakout role in Mad Men.

Siblings

Aaron Hendricks is Christina’s older brother.

While he has largely stayed out of the public eye compared to his sister, he shares a close bond with Christina.

The two siblings grew up together and have supported each other throughout their lives and careers.

Career

Hendricks began her career in the entertainment industry as a model after winning a beauty contest at 18, which led to a contract with IMG Models.

She worked as a model for nearly a decade, appearing in various magazines, including Elle and Harper’s Bazaar.

Transitioning to acting, Hendricks made her television debut in the 1999 film Sorority and landed roles in series such as Undressed and Angel.

Her first significant recurring role was in Beggars and Choosers, followed by Kevin Hill.

Her breakthrough came with the role of Joan Holloway in Mad Men, where she received critical acclaim and multiple Emmy nominations for her portrayal of the complex office manager.

This role solidified her status as a leading actress in Hollywood.

Beyond television, Hendricks has appeared in films like Drive, Ginger & Rosa and Good Girls.

She has also lent her voice to animated projects, including Toy Story 4 and Rick and Morty.

Hendricks continues to be recognized for her talent and versatility in both film and television.

Awards and accolades

Hendricks has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career, reflecting her talent and impact in the entertainment industry.

She is best known for her role as Joan Holloway in Mad Men, which earned her six Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series from 2010 to 2015.

In addition to her Emmy nominations, Hendricks won two Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, along with three additional nominations in the same category.

She also received recognition from the Critics’ Choice Television Awards, winning Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2012.

Hendricks has been honored with other accolades, including a Golden Nymph Award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in Mad Men and a Satellite Award nomination for her role in Good Girls in 2019.

Personal life

Hendricks is currently married to George Bianchini, a camera operator she met while working on the set of Good Girls.

The couple began dating in 2020 and got engaged in March 2023, after they both proposed to each other.

They tied the knot on April 20, 2024, in New Orleans, a city Hendricks has long cherished for its vibrant culture and spirit.

Hendricks has expressed how much she appreciates Bianchini’s sense of humor and shared interests in movies and music, describing their relationship as one of deep love and connection.

Prior to her marriage to Bianchini, Hendricks was married to actor Geoffrey Arend from 2009 until their separation in 2019.

The couple announced their split after a decade together, citing irreconcilable differences, and they have remained amicable since their divorce.