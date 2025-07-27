Churchgoers killed in DR Congo attack linked to Islamic State

Dozens of people were killed in an attack by an Islamic State affiliate in north-eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, local officials say.

About 20 of the dead were worshippers taking part in a night vigil at a church in the town of Komanda when they were attacked by Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) fighters, they say.

Nearby shops and businesses were looted and set on fire.

The ADF emerged in Uganda in the 1990s, accusing the government there of persecuting Muslims, but is now based over the border in DR Congo, where it regularly attacks civilians of all religions, as well as in Uganda.

It has since become part of the Islamic State’s Central African Province, which also includes a group in Mozambique.

According to research by BBC Monitoring, nearly 90% of IS operations are now carried out by affiliates in Africa.

Dieudonne Duranthabo, a civil society coordinator in Komanda, told the Associated Press that more bodies could be found after the latest attack.

“More than 21 people were shot dead inside and outside [the church] and we have recorded at least three charred bodies and several houses burned. But the search is continuing.”

Father Aime Lokana Dhego, a local priest, told the AFP news agency: “We have at least 31 dead members of the Eucharistic Crusade movement, with six seriously injured. Some young people were kidnapped, we have no news of them.”

He added that seven other bodies had been found elsewhere in the town.

The UN-sponsored Radio Okapi website put the number of dead at 43.

A spokesperson for the army said he could confirm 10 deaths.

In 2021, DR Congo invited Ugandan troops into the country to help tackle the ADF. Attacks however still continue.

Komanda is in DR Congo’s mineral-rich Ituri province, which has been fought over by various armed groups for many years.

