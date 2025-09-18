Churchill Launches Chacho Kidz Experience 2025, Shaping the Next Generation

The journey toward the Chacho Kidz Experience 2025 officially took off with a vibrant Launch & Partners’ Breakfast hosted at Weston Hotel, Nairobi, setting the tone for an exciting year ahead.

This year’s edition promises something new and thrilling — for the first time, a dedicated Teens Hangout area featuring engaging activities such as motor shows will be part of the program, broadening the experience for older participants.

Held under the theme “Mountain of Love,” the breakfast brought together partners, stakeholders, and friends of Chacho — the affectionate nickname for comedian and media personality Dan Ndambuki (Churchill) — to celebrate a fresh chapter of family-focused, values-driven events.

The gathering marked the countdown to the flagship Chacho Kidz Experience set for November 8, 2025, a festival designed to unite children, families, and communities in a day filled with creativity, fun, learning, and inspiration.

Speaking at the launch, one partner highlighted the significance of the initiative:

“Chacho Kidz truly has the future of this generation at heart.”

Churchill, the founder and director, emphasized that the event’s vision extends far beyond entertainment.

“It aims to build a strong community and shape the future by nurturing children to become independent thinkers and global change-makers,” he said.

“A core element of this vision is telling the African story through original, wholesome content that nurtures children and is fit for global audiences.”

Guests enjoyed a morning of fellowship, networking, and shared commitment to making Chacho Kidz Experience 2025 a transformative platform. Partner Ken Waudo underscored the urgency of producing positive content for young audiences:

“Children are 100% of our future. In this age of information and misinformation, it is our responsibility to provide truthful, well-researched, and empowering material.”

With its unique blend of entertainment, education, and community empowerment, the 2025 edition of Chacho Kidz Experience is poised to be more than just a festival — it is a movement to inspire a generation.