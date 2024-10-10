City Hall, Churches Agree on Noise Pollution in the City 

Nairobi County and a group of churches Thursday agreed to ensure the places of worship are not a source of noise.

They said noise pollution is a leading issue many city residents complain about.

And it must be addressed by all stakeholders including the church and clubs.

Nairobi County chief environment officer Geoffrey Mosiria met a section of Church leaders led by the chairman of Evangelical alliance of Kenya (EAK) and Bishop Peter Njau and Bishop Samuel Njiriri of Steward Revival Church, Nairobi at City Hall and addressed the press affirming the position.

Mosiria said that through the meeting they agreed that churches in the CBD and estates should control their noise through construction of sound proof.

“This must be addressed now. We can’t have noisy churches and clubs in the estates where people are supposed to rest for better productivity. This affects even children in schools,” he said.

Mosiria said it was not only churches that have been targeted for noise reduction but also mosques, clubs and touts in different matatu stops.

Bishops Njau and Njiriri said that their members had agreed on this but called for good existence between churches and people in the estates.

They said that some of their enemies may take an advantage of their differences with churches to call county government officials claiming that they were making noise when they are not.

“We pledge to follow this through to the end for good coexistence,” said Njau.

At the same time Mosiria said that together with the churches they have agreed to set a date in their calendar to have a Nairobi County environmental day that will be used to plant trees and pray for the country and county.

He also said that those who are unable to control their noise should visit City Hall and ask to be provided with a venue at Uhuru Park to hold their church rallies and prayers.

“We want to ensure that clubs and churches are not a nuisance at any point. They should also cooperate,” said Mosiria.

The religious leaders and the county officials also visited Uhuru Park where they planted trees to mark Mazingira day.