Civil Servants Risk Losing Allowances As SRC Seeks Review

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has written to the Attorney General, the Controller of Budget, and other government entities requesting their input on a review of allowances in the public sector.

The action is intended to ensure justice and transparency in the management of allowances and to provide assistance to the government in handling the wage bill.

“In accordance with this mandate and the aforementioned principles, the SRC is undertaking a review of allowances in the public service. The results of this review and the subsequent recommendations are anticipated to improve equity and transparency in allowance management,” the commission’s chairperson, Lyn Mengich said in a circular dated August 8.

In the second round of the evaluation process, she said, the commission will concentrate mostly on retreat, sitting, taskforce, and daily subsistence allowances.

Cabinet Secretaries, the Chief of Staff, the Parliamentary Service Commission, Governors, County Assembly Service Boards, and the Chief Justice were among those who received copies of the directive.

The new development comes along with the SRC’s July 2023 introduction of new compensation schemes for government employees.

According to the 2010 Constitution, the SRC is responsible for determining and routinely reviewing the salaries and benefits of all State offices as well as giving guidance to the federal and local governments on the salaries and benefits of all other public employees.

